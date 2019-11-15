I realize that you, my family, my friends, my children’s friends or, frankly, anyone who has ever tried to chew my roast beef may not think of me as someone who runs in prominent culinary circles.
Thankfully, the internet knows me better. Ever since I downloaded “Green Bean Casserole: The Logic of a Midwestern Foodways Aesthetic,” which was WAY more scholarly than you might think, the academic database that houses that paper has regularly and enthusiastically recommended dissertations and other scholarly food research it believes I might find useful.
In the past month alone, it has suggested “Kugel and Pudding: Tasting Jewish American Foodways,” a 94-page thesis that includes a fascinating chapter on “The Secularization of Kugel,” and “The Foodways of Butte, Montana,” the most astonishing part of which is the fact that the author could find content to fill 97 pages on the eating habits and culinary practices of Montana’s fifth-largest city.
And let me just add: The author did not disappoint. Space prevents me from going into detail, but if you ever find yourself in Butte, Montana, you’ll want to make a reservation at Pork Chop John’s.
Admittedly, the reading recommendations have not always been so spot-on. Nothing against “The History of Soybeans and Soyfoods in Southeast Asia: 13th Century to 2010,” but I don’t have time to read 1,034 pages of Southeast Asian soybean/soyfood history, even if it took the author 34 years to compile and is, according to him, the “single most current and useful source of information” on the subject.
I’m not saying he’s not right. He probably is. It’s just that compared to the other academics, he seems a bit braggy. At least that’s my opinion. I haven’t conferred with my colleagues. You know, in my culinary circle.
Which brings me, somehow, to the alarming food news I would like to share with you today: The nation’s largest milk producer has declared bankruptcy. There’s lots of reasons why. For one, milk consumption is dropping. Americans drink, on average, 25 percent less milk than we did in the 1980s. Skim milk has been hit the hardest, with consumption dropping by 36 percent over one recent four-year period alone. Academically speaking, that’s a lot.
Ice cream consumption, on the other hand, appears to be holding steady. Americans remain the world’s top ice cream eaters, consuming nearly seven gallons per person per year. That’s three times the ice cream consumed by of the people of Denmark, who are among the world’s top milk-drinkers. Also, they prefer skim.
I’m not sure what all this means, but I have no doubt the culinary research community is on the case. I look forward to their findings on milk shakes.