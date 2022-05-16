For no particular reason I was looking at the framed collection of photos that once hung in my mother’s room at her memory care home.
One showed the farmhouse where she grew up. Another featured the tank she forbade us kids to climb on in our town park. My gaze stopped on a photo of her as a young mother. Standing next to her was a smiling nun in full nun-regalia. Her name was Sister Carmelita, but she was known as The Sister.
The Sister lived in a convent in Ruma, Illinois. Once a year, my father would travel there to collect and later deposit her at my grandparent’s house for a weeklong visit. My grandma was The Sister’s sister.
One of MY sisters or I were always drafted to accompany my father on these trips. The Sister could not be alone in a car with a man.
Yes, The Sister was very pious. And her piety rubbed off. Everyone became noticeably holier when The Sister was around. Rosaries came out of the woodwork.
When The Sister visited our house, she made it known that she expected at least one priest and one nun from our big family. We children were then lined up before her single file, hands in prayer position, to profess our vocation, or lack thereof.
As the oldest girl, I got to disappoint her first, nun-wise. The Sister would sigh and hand me a prayer card.
At least that’s how I remember her. Pure of heart, but perpetually disappointed. With a bottomless stack of prayer cards.
My mother’s memory was different — at least the memory triggered by that long ago picture on her wall. She remembered The Sister being far more interested in the contents of her pocketbook than her calling to the religious life.
By her telling, The Sister began every visit to her childhood farm by asking my mother for her purse. Per my mother, “no” was not an option.
My mother knew why The Sister wanted her pocketbook.
“She was looking for cigarettes and lipstick,” she would explain each time we reviewed the old photo together.
While The Sister never found cigarettes, she invariably found lipstick. She’d pull the cap from each tube and examine the contents. If she deemed the shade too provocative, she took it.
“She had no right!” my mother would exclaim. “That was MY lipstick. That was MY pocketbook. I bought them with MY money.”
Each time she recounted the memory, her moral outrage was as fresh and raw as if it had happened yesterday. Almost 70 years later and through the fog of dementia, THIS is what she remembered. Every. Single. Time.
Yes, the right to privacy is hardwired.
That’s what I learned as I looked through the framed collection of photographs that once hung in my mother’s memory care room.