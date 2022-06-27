Like many activities that went away during the pandemic and are beginning to resume, summer reading camps are back — or in some cases, starting for the first time.
Like many small businesses, the Novel Neighbor was forced to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Webster Groves bookstore pivoted to mainly online sales, offering delivered mystery boxes and designing a completely new website. The store even changed its point of sales system to deal with the influx of online orders.
But there was one activity the store couldn’t adjust for and ended up putting on hiatus — summer camps. After more than a two-year break, those reading camps have returned.
“We hadn’t always done summer camps, but we’ve always done book-themed birthday parties, so they kind of grew out of that,” said Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor at 7905 Big Bend Blvd. “We’d started maybe a year or two before the pandemic, so we were so excited to be able to bring them back this summer.”
The book shop’s summer camps run every week through the beginning of August. Each week has a different theme, ranging from sustainability and amateur sleuthing to specific themes like “Harry Potter” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Saltsman said the Novel Neighbor’s summer camps offer an alternative to the more traditional outdoor camps.
“It’s not a sports camp, you know? There’s some kids who are just voracious readers and so it’s for them to get to a camp that celebrates that, and they’re around other kids who are into that same zone,” she said. “It just is really fun for them to not only feel a part of something, but to sort of preen a little bit.”
The camp counselors share their love for reading, too. They plan activities each week surrounding a theme they love, personalizing their own programs.
Alex Goode, a Webster University student, is teaching a few of these programs. He’s excited to share his passion for sustainability and children’s author Lemony Snicket.
“I’m doing the ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ camp, which I’m really excited for because that was my favorite children’s book series,” Goode said. “I’ve been rereading all the books to jog my memory about some of the stuff and there’s 13 books, so it’s a lot.”
After more than two years of constantly changing policies, lockdowns and other restrictions due to the pandemic, Goode said it’s nice to return to a sense of normalcy.
“Camp can be a way for them (the kids) to pretend stuff isn’t happening, or escape it or ignore stuff for a while,” he said. “So they can come into camp and just focus on being in this place, and all the really scary stuff that happens in the world can just disappear for a little bit.”
Betty’s Books
Although this summer marks a return to reading camps, another Webster Groves book store is trying out summer camps for the first time.
Betty’s Books opened at 10 Summit Ave. in the fall of 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. Having hosted a number of community and themed events since then, the book shop decided to fill up its summer schedule with programming as well. With a history of working in libraries, owner Betty Bayer knows the importance of free programming for communities.
“I want to involve the community and create a space that people can do fun things and see how fun reading is,” Bayer said. “I think especially coming out of the pandemic, some of the events we’ve had, people have been so happy to get to be around others and enjoy shared passions.”
Throughout the summer, Betty’s Books is offering a mix of free and paid events like story times for different age groups, craft camps and local author visits. Other programming includes a summer reading bingo board with a party at the end of summer for prizes. Programs are designed both specifically for kids, as well as fun events and clubs for teens and older.
Bayer is excited for the summer, explaining that both the Webster Groves community and comics community “have been amazing” in her first year of owning the shop.
“I feel like we’ve been so lucky,” she said. “It’s been incredibly welcoming, especially with local people.”
Spots in the camps and programs at both book stores are filling up quickly. For more information or to book a spot, visit the Novel Neighbor’s website at thenovelneighbor.com and Betty’s Books at bettysbooksstl.com.
Alexandria Darmody is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.