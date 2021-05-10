Run by the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, The Resale Shop is a not-for-profit retail store selling new and gently-used clothing, shoes, jewelry and home decor at affordable prices for the entire family.
NCJWSTL has been active in St. Louis for 126 years, and active in the resale business since 1941. Over the past 80 years, The Resale Shop has existed in many forms and locations. Its current evolution has been at 295 N. Lindbergh Blvd. since 2011.
Proceeds from The Resale Shop fund NCJWSTL programs and projects. Proceeds from every purchase stay local and directly improve the lives of women, children, and families in the community. The shopfront is also used to host community service programs and projects, as well as to provide vouchers for people in need.
“Resale and thrift shopping have gained popularity over the years,” said Director of Retail Operations Jessica Duneman. “The once mainstream negative stigma attached to buying used items has shifted. The popularity of thrifting has allowed us to reach an increasingly broad audience.”
The Resale Shop further increased its reach by launching a website in April 2021. Customers who want to browse the selection from the comfort — and safety -— of their own homes can visit www.shoptheresaleshop.org to shop online.
Conveniently located near the front entrance, the Donation Center is open six days a week, Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Donors can drop off gently-used items and feel good knowing their things will be given a new life while supporting a good cause.
2021 marks the 80th anniversary of The Resale Shop, known by local fashionistas for its selection of top-quality discounted designer merchandise each fall during its signature Couturier event.
The Shop is expertly stocked with high-quality seasonal clothing and accessories from fashion brands as well as unique home decor. The Resale Shop was voted Best Upscale Resale and Best Thrift Store in St. Louis Magazine’s 2020 reader’s poll.
“Thrifting is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Sixteen million tons of textile waste is generated annually,” said Duneman. “Not only does shopping secondhand keep items out of the landfill, it helps eliminate the water and chemical waste associated with the production of new textiles worldwide.”
The Resale Shop has a long-tenured staff that has grown as the Shop has expanded in operations over the years. Many team members started “second careers” with The Resale Shop. Employees view the Shop as a fun way to continue supporting their beloved St. Louis community long after retirement. The Resale Shop currently has 12 employees and over 35 active volunteers.
“Satisfaction is derived from knowing that what we do each day is truly making a difference in the lives of women, children, and families right here in our community,” said Duneman. “The Resale Shop is much more than a store. Whether we are providing direct service in The Resale Shop through our voucher program, assisting a customer looking for the perfect interview outfit, or encouraging the creativity of a local DIY-er, we touch lives every day.”
The Resale Shop is consistently adding hand-selected merchandise to the sales floor and website daily. Hundreds of thousands of items are donated each year. Every day is the day to shop with The Resale Shop.
Visit The Resale Shop at 295 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., or shop curated looks online at www.shoptheresaleshop.org.
295 N. Lindbergh Blvd. • www.shoptheresaleshop.org • 314-692-8141