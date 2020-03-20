The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, based in the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves, recently announced shows for its 2020-2021 season.
For the first time, two of The Rep’s productions this season will be presented in partnership with the Center of Creative Arts (COCA) in the soon-to-be-opened Berges Theatre, 524 Trinity Ave., in University City.
2020-2021 MAINSTAGE SEASON
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed Sept. 11 through Oct. 2 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. It’s boy meets girl meets carnivorous alien plant in this musical comedy joyride.
“Top of the World” will be performed in October (dates TBA) at COCA’s Berges Theatre. This riveting psychological thriller follows a television crime show runner investigating the suicide of his wife.
“The Great Leap” will be performed Nov. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. This underdog hero story follows a young basketball star during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
“Native Gardens” will be performed Jan. 22 through Feb. 7, 2021, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. This comedy begins as a polite backyard dispute and evolves into a comedic symphony of inspired chaos.
“Oo-Bla-Dee” will be performed in February 2021 (dates TBA) at COCA’s Berges Theatre. This swinging musical chronical follows a black female jazz band as they navigate a world of racism and sexism.
“Moby Dick” will be performed March 12 through March 18, 2021, at the Loretto-Hilton Center.
Based on the book by Herman Melville, this spectacle invites audiences into the heart of Captain Ahab’s hunt for the great White Whale.
STEVE WOOLF STUDIO SERIES
“Hir” will be performed Oct. 16 through Nov. 1 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. This dark comedy visits a soldier’s dysfunctional family as old wounds and unresolved grudges drag them into chaos.
“The Gradient” will be performed Jan. 15 through Jan. 31, 2021, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. In this world premiere dystopian satire, a new facility rehabilitates men accused of sexual misconduct.
“Mlima’s Tale” will be performed April 2 through April 18, 2021, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. This haunting fable follows the path of a majestic elephant’s tusks on a journey through the international ivory trade.
Special Shows:
“Twisted Melodies” will be performed in July (dates and location TBA.) This powerful one-man show is based on the life of St. Louis soul music icon Donny Hathaway.”
“A Christmas Carol” will be performed Dec. 11 through 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, this holiday story follows the transformative story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.
IMAGINARY THEATRE COMPANY
“A Gnome for Christmas” (dates and location TBA) is a warm-hearted holiday musical sprinkled with fun and hijinks.
“Puss in Boots” (dates and location TBA) is the story of everyone’s favorite feline fable.
“Tomás and the Library Lady” (dates and location TBA) dives into the fantastical world of books in this celebratory true story.