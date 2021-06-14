The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will launch its 2021-2022 live theatre season with the world premiere production of “Dreaming Zenzile,” based on the life of Miriam Makeba, written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma.
Under the direction of Lileana Blain-Cruz, the soul-stirring production includes a live jazz band playing original music and reinterpretations of Makeba’s catalog.
Performances begin at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis on Sept. 10. The show runs through Oct. 3, 2021 at The Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road.
Kakoma, whose jazz music and social consciousness has drawn comparison to Nina Simone, was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and received an NAACP Award for her album, “Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper.” Her 2017 album, “Petite Afrique,” won a 2018 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album. Her new album honoring Makeba, titled “Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba,” will be released in July.
Born in Johannesburg in 1932, Makeba called attention to apartheid in South Africa, where the white-led government forced racial segregation from 1948 to 1991. In 1968, Makeba married Black Panther and civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael, and soon fell out of favor in the United States.
Tickets are not yet available. Learn more about the show at http://www.repstl.org.