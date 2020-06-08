The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announced recently that it will delay the start of its 2020 season until December 2020.
An email letter penned by Board of Directors President Arlue Briggs, Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif, and Managing Director Mark Bernstein cited concerns over COVID-19 as the reason for the delay.
"To create space for St. Louisans to return to the arts with confidence, The Rep has banded together with our fellow cultural organizations as part of the St. Louis Reopening The Arts Work Group," reads the letter. "This collective is forming a unified plan for our region that takes under consideration the CDC’s recommendations as well as any federal, state and local government directives. We are closely watching city and county guidelines, including restrictions on gatherings of large groups."
Details for the altered season will be available September 1. Tickets for the December show, "A Christmas Carol," are expected to arrive shortly after. In the event the adjusted season results in fewer performances in subscription packages, the difference in ticket price will be fully refunded to all affected subscribers.
According to the letter, not only will any canceled performance be fully refunded, but any patron who is feeling unwell or has health concerns will now be able to exchange or refund their tickets with no fee up to and including the day of the performance.