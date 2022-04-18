Local groups received several recognitions at the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, which were streamed on HEC Media last month.
Roughly 75 productions were considered for this year’s awards, which spanned two years, 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic.
The Repertory Theatre in Webster Groves received an “Outstanding Leading Performer” in a comedy for Adam Flores in “The Thanksgiving Play,” and an award for “Outstanding Lighting Design” in a play for Seth Reiser’s work in “A Christmas Carol.”
Kirkwood-based group Stages St. Louis received an award for “Outstanding Lighting Design” in a musical for Sean M. Savoie in “Jersey Boys.” Christopher Kale Jones, also in “Jersey Boys,” took home an “Outstanding Leading Performer” in a musical award, and Diana DeGarmo received an “Outstanding Leading Performer” in a musical award for her work in the Stages production of “Always ... Patsy Cline.”
The Circle Awards also honored Michael Hamilton and Jack Lane, co-founders of Stages St. Louis, for their body of work.