After a 35-year successful run with The St. Louis Repertory Theatre, managing director Mark Bernstein has bid adieu. The St. Louis Arts and Education Council recently honored Bernstein with its Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award.
“I am honored to be a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Bernstein. “Leading The Rep for 35 years has been a labor of love, and it’s been very gratifying to get this recognition.”
During his tenure, which coincided with that of the late Artistic Director Steven Woolf, The Rep produced more than 300 different plays. The theatre in Webster Groves produced works by well-known 20th century playwrights including Edward Albee and Arthur Miller.
The Rep also commissioned new works and took on challenging high-profile contemporary plays such as Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” and Joshua Harmon’s “Admissions.”
The Rep also earned a reputation as a leading regional theater. Its annual budget of more than $7.5 million placed it second in size only to the Municipal Opera among theaters in the St. Louis region.
“Steve Woolf and I had a great partnership and led The Rep through a period of growth both in programming and in audience,” said Bernstein. “From 1987 through about 2000, our subscription audience grew from 9,000 to over 20,000.
“A lot of this was because Steve had his finger on the pulse of the St. Louis audience,” said Bernstein. “We also shared the same vision and ideals for The Rep. I am especially proud of having increased The Rep’s endowment more than 20-fold during my tenure from $450,000 to over $10 million.”
Webster University Professor
The Rep, located on the campus of Webster University, has always had a symbiotic relationship with the school’s theatre department and its conservatory program. That connection gave Bernstein a chance to teach students looking toward careers in the arts.
“I taught the class in the arts leadership program about working with boards of directors,” said Bernstein. “This was a great opportunity for me to share insights from years at The Rep. I put together case studies based on high-profile failures and successes of arts organizations.
“We discussed how poor leadership and poor decision making at the board level contributed to problems that arts organizations experienced,” he continued. “Students loved this class because it was a real life, very participatory learning environment.”
As a teacher, Bernstein had the advantage of his association with the League of Resident Theaters, which is the management association for 80 non-profit theaters across the United States.
The theaters all operate on the same contracts with the unions that represent actors, directors, choreographers and designers. The league’s primary purpose is the negotiation and administration of national labor agreements.
“The work of the League of Resident Theaters has become more broadly about management of theatres with opportunities to discuss issues of mutual concern,” said Bernstein. “It’s been a way to build relationships with colleagues from across America.”
An issue of major concern these days is all about how to recover from the COVID pandemic. The pandemic has presented tremendous challenges to non-profit arts organizations.
“While there is a core audience that has been eager to return to live in-person arts events, there is a much larger component of the audience that is approaching indoor arts events very cautiously — either not attending or attending far fewer arts events,” Bernstein explained.
“Rebuilding audiences to former levels is going to take years, which means arts organizations will be operating under financial stress, probably for several more years,” Bernstein added.
Theatre Career Path
Bernstein started thinking about a career in arts administration when he was a student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He had originally enrolled to study actuarial science, but quickly realized that was not for him.
“The director of Wharton’s arts administration program got me an interview for an internship at a non-profit theatre company, the Philadelphia Drama Guild,” recalled Bernstein. “This was a great learning opportunity. Entering my last semester, the business manager left that theatre and I was offered his job.
“This allowed me to start my career at a higher level of responsibility than I could ever have expected,” he added. “I got great experience, which is why I could be hired as managing director at The Rep when I was only 27.”
Bernstein’s colleagues praised his decades of work in the arts. Laura Wandersee, senior manager of administration, said he provided motivation, inspiration and endless dedication to The Rep.
“It has been a great gift to partner with Mark for the first three years of my tenure at The Rep,” said current Artistic Director Hana Sharif. “His passion and dedication to the theatre, the patrons, the art and St. Louis is unparalleled. I will always be grateful for his generosity and share his faith in our theatre and our community.”
Bernstein said that St. Louis has a thriving arts community, and he is confident it will overcome the challenges of the pandemic.
“There is actually far more arts programming here in St. Louis than one would ever expect for a city this size,” said Bernstein. “The next few years will be challenging because of the pandemic, but our arts organizations have strong leadership, and they will chart a path forward to maintain and build on our vibrant arts community.”