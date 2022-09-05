The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the lineup for its 56th season.
First up is “House of Joy” by Madhuri Shekar, running Aug. 28 to Sept. 18 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. “House of Joy” is a swashbuckling fantasy packed with action, tension, romance and plenty of girl power.
“Private Lives” by Noel Coward runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 23 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. Sparks fly in Coward’s witty and sophisticated romantic comedy.
This year’s holiday special is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, running Nov. 18 to Dec. 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. This classic ghost story illuminates the spirit of family and fellowship, making it a holiday treat.
Kick off the new year with “Putting It Together: A Musical Review” featuring music from Stephen Sondheim, Jan. 27 to Feb. 19, 2023, at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre.
“Confederates” by Dominique Morisseau runs Feb. 10 to March 5, 2023, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. An enslaved woman during the Civil War and a modern-day tenured professor overcome parallel challenges in this new drama fresh off its New York debut.
Adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel, “Murder on the Orient Express” runs March 17 to April 9, 2023, at the Loretto-Hilton Center.
A Steve Woolf Studio Series Production, “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” will run April 14 to May 7, 2023, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now. Visit www.repstl.org for more information.