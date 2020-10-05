The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will return to live, in-person performances in March 2021.
Plans for next year include the family-friendly musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Loretto-Hilton Center in March, and “Mlima’s Tale” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA in May.
“Over the past months we have not been able to gather together in the theater, but the hunger for storytelling that illuminates our humanity is fiercer than ever,” The Rep’s Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana Sharif said.
In addition to those productions, Rep artists are working to create a hybrid of interactive, site-specific and virtual experiences that make theater more accessible for everyone.
Rep subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets for shows go on sale Feb. 15, 2021. For tickets or more information, call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925 between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or visit repstl.org.