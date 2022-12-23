The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and StoneLion Puppet Theatre have teamed up for the third year to present “The Snowy Day: A Glowy Snowy Experience,” an immersive art production running Jan. 6 through 9 at the Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd. in Forest Park.
This outdoor drive-thru spectacle is filled with giant illuminated puppets, glow-in-the-dark scenery and a podcast that tells the story of Peter, a young boy, playing outside with his friends during the season’s first snow. This event is an adaptation of the beloved classic children’s book, “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats.
Drive-through windows are available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/mrymke9k.