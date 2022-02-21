The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents “Stick Fly” by Lydia R. Diamond from Feb. 18 through March 6, in the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave. Preview performances begin Friday, Feb. 11.
The LeVay family’s annual summer vacation to Martha’s Vineyard is thrown into a state of disarray by long-standing tensions, sibling rivalries and a drunken game of Scrabble. “Stick Fly” explores class, race and generational dynamics through the eyes of a modern African American family.
“Our audiences are sure to be entertained by this fascinating family dramedy,” said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Rep. “She bravely delves into the complexity, secrets, vulnerability and heart of our humanity. This is a production you will not want to miss!”
Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep, will play the role of family patriarch Joe LeVay. Other cast members include Ricardy Fabre as Kent (Spoon), Bobbi Johnson as Cheryl, Blair Lewin as Kimber, Deshawn Mitchell as Flip and Amber Williams as Taylor.
Tickets for “Stick Fly” are on sale now and range from $25 to $99. Visit repstl.org for tickets and more information.
All performances will be limited capacity with socially-distanced seating when possible. Effective masks are required at all times. Patrons must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a medical lab (no at-home tests) taken within 72 hours of the performance date or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance date. For further information on The Rep’s COVID-19 safety protocols, visit repstl.org/visit/covid-faqs.