The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” running from March 17 to April 9 on the main stage of the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road.
It’s 1934, just after midnight, and a snowstorm has stopped the opulent Orient Express sleeper train in its tracks. A wealthy American businessman is discovered dead, and the brilliant and beautifully-mustachioed Hercule Poirot must solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again. Agatha Christie’s plot-twisting masterpiece takes audiences on a suspenseful thrill ride that Broadway World calls, “Everything you could want — broadly drawn characters, exotic settings and a spectacular murder.”
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at tinyurl.com/yectanty. For more information, visit repstl.org.
Join The Rep In London
Theater fans can immerse themselves in all that London has to offer this summer with this annual experience hosted by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Tour dates run May 27 through June 4.
Members of The Rep’s travel party will see and discuss a wide range of London’s best theater on the West End and beyond with The Rep’s very own Hana S. Sharif and Danny William.
Other highlights include luxury hotel accommodations, insider conversations with leading experts and excursions to the beautiful English countryside.
Email londontrip@repstl.org or call 314-687-4030 for more information. Registration deadline is March 15.