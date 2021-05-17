The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis recently launched the worldwide premiere of award-winning playwright and actress Regina Taylor’s “The Black Album. Mixtape” Dinner. Taylor leads a conversation with Black leaders from across the St. Louis region focused on arts, activism, technology and business.
The dinner, hosted by Taylor, is moderated by Rebeccah Bennett, founder of Emerging Wisdom. Attendees included Jamilah Nasheed, former Missouri state senator; Shay Gillespie, diversity business development manager of World Wide Technology and founder of Color Coded Kids; Kayla Reed, co-founder and executive director of Action St. Louis; Tef Poe, rapper and activist; and Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Attendees share a meal prepared by Chef David Kirkland of Turn.
The dinner features a dynamic discussion on current events, living in St. Louis, the pandemic’s effect on themselves and what it means to be Black.
“In this time of isolation and social distancing, this dinner finds connect-ivity and common ground between St. Louis trailblazers, both homegrown and transplants, of the arts, technology and activism,” said Regina Taylor, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Andrew W. Mellon Playwright in Residence. “The question placed on the table (over dinner) is how do we, as a community, continue to pass down our legacies while reshaping our current narrative and creating a better future.”
The dinner pre-miered on The Rep’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Friday, May 7. In addition to this dinner, Taylor’s residency at The Rep will include a series of events, plays, programs and performances focused around the idea of cultivating and growing artistic expression and culture in and within the St. Louis community.
“Regina Taylor’s “Black Album. Mixtape” dinners are a powerful way for us to dissect the intersectionality of being Black in St. Louis,” said Sharif. “Over the black bone China, we can get to the meat of how identity, business, politics, art and liberation overlap and intersect. Through interaction like this, we find the threads that connect each of us, in the most beautiful way.”
A Golden Globe-winning actress, Taylor’s credits include television, movies and theatre, performing on Broadway in “As You Like It,” “Macbeth” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Taylor’s play “Drowning Crow” also ran on Broadway in 2004. She won her academy award for her role in “I’ll Fly Away,” and is known for her roles in “The Unit,” “Lean on Me” and “Clockers.” She recently appeared in an episode of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”
Taylor’s work has also been seen on the Rep’s stage, with her play Crowns during the 2004-05 season. Taylor’s first piece for this residency will be “Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine.”
For more information, visit the webpage, or call the box office at 314-968-4925.