The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company’s unique phone experience, created by Telephonic Literary Union.
Available through April 11, this intimate audio anthology repurposes
the customer service hotline for stranger, more tender use, inviting callers to take charge of their experience and discover the unexpected.
“Human Resources is an innovative artistic balm for our pandemic isolation,” said Hana Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. “Whether you stay on the line for three minutes or 30, there are so many options to explore and delightful nuggets to uncover.”
Each ticket costs $7 and requires a private access code, which can be purchased through The Rep box office by calling 314-968-4925 or online at repstl.org. The ticket grants access to the Human Resources phone line for four days from the time the access code is received.
Use of a cell phone is recommended for full functionality. Each menu option offers a distinct experience. Explore at your own pace, hang up and call back any time. There is no optimal order or predetermined run time. The experience is designed to reward exploration and, in some cases, tenacity. Follow your own curiosity to discover hidden treasures buried within the phone tree.
Tickets are on sale now via The Rep’s website at repstl.org or by calling the box office at 314-968-4925.