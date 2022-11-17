The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis invites audiences to ring in the season with an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
Performances begin on Friday, Nov. 18, with an opening night on Friday, Nov. 25. Performances continue through Friday, Dec. 30, on the Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
At long last, the ghosts of Ebenezer Scrooge’s past, present and future have caught up with him. Now London’s most infamous miser must face his demons, reconcile the consequences of his choices, and experience the power and joy of a miraculous redemption.
This magical production will be directed by Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family artistic director at The Rep, and choreographed by Kirven Douthit-Boyd, artistic director at The Big Muddy Dance Company.
“This production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is truly my love letter to St. Louis,” said Sharif. “It’s the best and brightest of what our community has to offer meeting the best and brightest of what our country has to offer in the field.”
This year, The Rep is expanding the holiday cheer with special themed and accessibility performances. Events include:
• Military and First Responders Appreciation Weekend, Nov. 18-20 — In appreciation for all they do, The Rep invites active military, veterans, and active or retired first responders to receive half off ticket prices all weekend using the code THANKYOU at checkout.
• Service Industry Night, Nov. 20 — Tickets are available for $15 to members of the food and beverage industry. Use code FEAST at checkout.
• Pay What You Can, Nov. 22 — In the spirit of the holiday season, The Rep advanced tickets can be purchased online or in-person two hours before the designated performance, sold for whatever patrons can and feel comfortable paying per ticket.
• Club Rep Night, Dec. 1 — Young professionals can join Club Rep for an exciting evening of food, drinks, networking and performance. Tickets are $25 and include food and drink pre-show with promo code CLUBREPNIGHT.
• Post-Show Talkbacks, Dec. 1 & 7, at 7 p.m. — Following the performance, stick around for an informal discussion with members of the cast and creative team of the show.
• Audio-Described Performance, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. — The Rep partners with MindsEye to offer live audio description for the final Thursday performance of all productions.
• American Sign Language Interpreted, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. — An ASL-interpreted performance will be offered on the final Saturday matinee. Interpreters will be inside the theater and will sign along with what the actors are saying and expressing for the audience.
• Open-Captioned Performance, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. — The Rep offers open captioning, an electronic text display which shows what the actors are saying or singing, at the last Sunday show for all Mainstage performances.
• Santa Saturday, Dec. 10 & 17, at 1 p.m. — Get in the holiday spirit and enjoy a show and pictures with Santa. Pictures will be taken after the show and are free.
• Ugly Sweater Night, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. — Wear your favorite ugly sweater to the theater for a chance to win tickets to a future production.
• Scouts Night at The Rep, Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 — The Rep celebrates all local Boy Scout and Girl Scout members with tickets for only $10 each with promo code SCOUTS.
• Masked Performances, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. — The Rep will offer masked performances. Masks will be required in the lobby and theater at all times unless patrons are actively eating or drinking. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.
Tickets to all performances are on sale now and range from $23 to $92. Visit repstl.org/holiday to purchase tickets or for more information.