The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will launch a brand new holiday tradition with its first-ever production of Michael Wilson’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
The show previews on Friday, Dec. 3, officially opening Friday, Dec. 10 and running through Dec. 23, 2021, on the Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts in Webster Groves.
The production will be directed by Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Rep.
The Rep has partnered with the Center of Creative Arts’ Theatre Artist Pre-Professional Division to bring together a youth company to join the production of this holiday classic. Students were selected by audition from COCA’s Theatre Artist students in both the Musical Theatre and Stage & Screen tracks, as well as students new to COCA’s program. The youth company is directed by COCA’s Artistic Director of Theatre Jennifer Wintzer, with Michael Thanh Tran as associate director.
“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the joy of the holiday season with this fun, suspenseful and magical production of such a timeless classic and create a new annual tradition for the whole family,” said Sharif. “This production is truly a reflection of the best talent from our region and country, including collaborations with the Webster Conservatory and COCA.”
The production includes choreography by Kirven Douthit-Boyd, set design by Tim Mackabee, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Jayson Lynch, sound by Nathan Roberts and Charles Coes, music direction by Tre’von Griffith, and projection design by Hana Kim.
The cast includes: Guiesseppe Jones as Ebeneezer Scrooge; Michael James Reed as Jacob Marley; Armando McClain as Bob Cratchit; Michelle Hand as Mrs. Cratchit; Laakan McHardy as Christmas Past; Paul Aguirre as Christmas Present; and Eric Dean White as Christmas Future.
Tickets are on sale now and range from $25-$99. On, Thursday, Oct. 14, The Rep will offer a special one-day sale of 40% off tickets to “A Christmas Carol” using the online code HOLLYJOLLY. Visit repstl.org for tickets and more information.