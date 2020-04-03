The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has teamed up with Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, The Public Theater and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to present “Play at Home” a series of micro-commissioned short plays from some of the American theatre’s most exciting and prominent playwrights.
These new plays — which all run 10 minutes or less — are available for the public to download, read and perform at home for free at playathome.org.
In the wake of widespread event cancellations following the spread of the coronavirus, the participating theatres conceived Play at Home as a way to support artists, connect people to theatre, and to ignite imagination and joy in these uncertain times.
Each organization commissioned multiple playwrights — most of whom had plays canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak — to create new works that were big, joyful and not bound by the constraints of what might be “possible” on a traditional stage.
These plays are meant to be read at home among family and friends, and The Rep highly encourages readers to share photos or videos of their home performances on social media using the hashtag #playathome.