Every time the youth company takes the stage, you can feel the audience smile during the second annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.
That’s because choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd exudes joy and grace. His inspired choreography, and the addition of music, has given this production a fresh feel — especially for something written in the 19th century.
Stuffy, it’s not. As he did last year, Douthit-Boyd again created eye-catching moves for the youngsters who are part of a collaboration between The Rep and the Center of Creative Arts (COCA), and members of the Webster University Conservatory and The Big Muddy Dance Company, where Douthit-Boyd is artistic director.
The 23 youths range from 6 to 16 in age, and began rehearsals in early October. “A Christmas Carol” will be the first time in a major show for many of them.
This new holiday tradition based on the Michael Wilson adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic runs through Dec. 30 on the mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts in Webster Groves.
Douthit-Boyd not only designed the youngsters’ moves, but also for the auxiliary ghosts who are so significant in this version of Ebenezer Scrooge’s story.
“The aesthetic is inspired for ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The director, Hana Sharif, made it very clear about what she wanted. She wanted to highlight the ghosts — make it more of a ghost story. I tried to elevate her ideas. The ghosts definitely feel contemporary,” Douthit-Boyd said.
With the spirited moves, the buoyancy of the cast is apparent.
“This has been satisfying because they’ve had a chance to grow. I think the cast is energized by the caliber of the production,” he added.
Douthit-Boyd said watching the spark ignite for the kids, and seeing the exuberance they display from mastering techniques and working hard as an ensemble is a thrill for him.
“They are learning discipline, and that it takes practice to achieve,” he said. “I saw one of the little kids watching the show offstage, and he was reciting the words.”
Performer, Creator, Educator and Leader
Douthit-Boyd, who is also known for his artistic creations choreographing “Crowns” and “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope” at The Black Rep, arrived in St. Louis seven years ago.
“To me, contemporary dance is about the blending of the story with the intentions of the director,” he said.
The St. Louis Theater Circle has nominated him for his choreography in last year’s “Christmas Carol” at The Rep and for “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope” at The Black Rep.
Douthit-Boyd was drawn to dance —and art — at an early age and has built a career as a performer, creator, educator and leader. Growing up in a large family in Boston, the arts were always present in his life.
“My family was very supportive and accepting of the power of art,” he said. “They were always encouraging.”
Douthit-Boyd began his formal dance training at the Boston Arts Academy and as a member of Boston Youth Moves. He received a master of fine arts from Hollis University in 2015.
He performed with the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater from 2004-2015, and then became the co-artistic director of dance at COCA in 2015 and a distinguished performing artist at Washington University in St. Louis.
Among his long list of honors, Douthit-Boyd performed at the White House tribute to Judith Jamison hosted by Michelle Obama in 2010. He has appeared as a guest artist in ballet and contemporary dance galas in Argentina, Mexico and Canada. He is the 2014 recipient of the Black Theater Alliance Award for his performance in Wayne McGregor’s “Chroma,” the 2015 recipient of the Next Generation in Leadership Award from the Freedom House in Boston, and the 2016 recipient of Boston Arts Academy’s Apollo Award. He has also choreographed at the Juilliard School and Webster University.
Douthit-Boyd plans to continue his path of innovation. In 2023, The Big Muddy Dance Company is presenting an ambitious and inventive reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes mysteries with Joseph Peugh’s “My Dear Watson” on Jan 27-28 at The Grandel Theatre, which is just one of many projects yet to come.
For more information or tickets to “A Christmas Carol,” visit repstl.org.