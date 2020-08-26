The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis invites audiences to witness the new play development process firsthand on Sept. 10 with a virtual, staged reading of "Black Like Me" by Monty Cole, based on the memoir of the same name by John Howard Griffin. This entertaining noir docu-drama examines the fine line between allyship and appropriation.
In 1959, a white journalist sought a doctor’s help to temporarily darken his skin so he could “pass” as Black. He traveled the segregated South for three weeks and published his experiences in 1961. Griffin’s journal has been celebrated by many as an indictment of racism, while others have described it as patronizing or offensive.
Chicago-based artist Monty Cole was compelled to express the conflicting feelings he experienced while reading the book, so he created modern-day Black characters to reenact the story, respond in real time to the events of the play and wrestle with their own concepts of equality and social justice.
“As I read Griffin’s book, I was simultaneously enticed and repulsed, understanding and critical, pushing back against it and being sucked into the Twilight Zone aspect of it,” said Cole.
The Chicago-based cast and artistic team include Director/Playwright Monty Cole, Dramaturg Regina Victor; Project Manager Christopher Maxwell and actors: Adia Alli; Breon Arzell; Brianna Buckley; McKenzie Chinn; Joe Dempsey; Eric Gerard; Daniel Kyri and Netta Walker. They will workshop the script for four days and record a staged reading, incorporating the changes honed during those rehearsals.
“Of the many doors that theatre opens, civic dialogue is one of my favorites,” said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep’s Augustin Family Artistic Director. “Monty Cole’s brilliant new play is a compassionate and creative entry point. The Rep is thrilled to elevate this artist and this work.”
The one-night-only staged reading of "Black Like Me" is free and available for online streaming anywhere in the world on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Viewership is limited. Register online here.
For more information, visit repstl.org or call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925 Mondays through Fridays between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.