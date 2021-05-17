The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis recently announced the inaugural session of Camp Rep. Students in second through eighth grades of all skill levels can immerse themselves in acting, music, movement and creative storytelling during two summer sessions designed to keep campers safe from COVID-19.
“The Rep is dedicated to nurturing creativity in our community, and Camp Rep is an incredible opportunity for children across the region to discover their power and their vision through theatre,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana Sharif. “While they’re practicing improv and music and dance, they’re also learning vital life skills such as cooperation, empathy, creative problem solving and self-reliance.”
Camp Rep is designed to welcome the same bold, innovative direction of The Rep’s approach to theatre to the imagination of kids, inspiring them to find their own unique artistic
expression through creative storytelling. Camp Rep has been carefully designed with COVID safety in mind.
Camp Rep will offer two-week sessions from 8 a.m. to noon each weekday at the East Academic Building at Webster University. Campers will explore a variety of arts disciplines with dedicated artist educators in indoor and outdoor spaces.
Session one will be held July 5-16. Session 2 will be held July 19-30. Each session will culminate in a live, outdoor, socially-distanced showcase, which will also be available online.
”At Camp Rep, the children lead the way,” said Adena Varner, director of learning and community engagement. “Our children really do have the agency to set their own stage and tell their own stories. Camp Rep is a space where our children will fully engage in creative exploration and self expression.”
The health and safety of Camp Rep campers and counselors is at the forefront of The Rep’s planning process. Camp Rep’s plan has been approved by St. Louis County, developed in alignment with the guidelines of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ “Show Me Strong Business Pledge” and CDC guidelines.
Camp Rep will cost $350 for a two-week session; family discounts and a number of full and partial scholarships are available. To register a child, fill out the Camp Rep registration form at www.repstl.org/engage-learn/camp-rep. To apply for a scholarship, follow the prompts in the registration form.