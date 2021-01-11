Emmagene Wohlberg has seen enough to last a century — quite literally. The longtime Webster Groves resident celebrated her 104th birthday on Nov. 14, 2020.
Born Emmagene Walker, Wohlberg moved to Webster with her family when she was only three years old. She spent her early childhood moving from house to house, receiving education at Avery Elementary School, Bristol Elementary School and Mark Twain School — later Margaret Goodall School. She later attended Webster Groves High School, as did her three siblings and, eventually, her two children. After she completed second grade, her family purchased a house on Jackson Road, where Wohlberg lived until she was married.
“I had a real close friend in Kirkwood and I’d go visit her so often that her mother found a way to entertain us. She’d give us a nickel if we dug up 100 dandelions, and we’d walk into Kirkwood where you could get a bag of candy for a nickel,” Wohlberg said. “We’d each get a bag of that and we wouldn’t allow ourselves to open it until we got back to their house. There were prizes inside, like in a Cracker Jack box, and occasionally you’d find a nickel. When that happened, we’d go right back and get another bag.”
Wohlberg shared a house with her mother, father, three siblings and grandfather. Despite living with six others — and sharing a single bathroom — she describes herself as “lucky” to have had running water. Her grandparents, she said, had only outdoor accommodations.
“We’d go to Indiana to see my grandmother for Christmas. What a weird trip that was. We stopped at every filling station because the tanks were so small, and they always had a pot of cocoa on and a fire to get warm because it was quite a trip,” said Wohlberg. “If the snow was slushy, it would come up through where the brakes and gear shifts were and I’d get all wet. And that was my place to sit, between mom and dad in the front seat.”
Wohlberg remembers her childhood fondly, from lighting burners to heat water for bathing, to begging the ice truck driver for pieces of ice to beat the summer heat, to playing in the woods and around the lake that would later become Blackburn Park. After high school, during the Great Depression, she worked for two different shoe companies, keeping track of which products were selling with tick marks in a log book — a job that, today, is performed by bar codes.
Though the Depression was tough for her father, who worked in the structural steel business, Wohlberg learned there were things to be hopeful about. After a banquet at the Masonic Lodge on Lockwood Avenue, where her parents were very active, Wohlberg recounted observing her brother taking the leftovers to St. Louis’ riverside “Hooverville” — a shanty town built by the homeless during the Depression era, named after then-president Herbert Hoover.
“He thought they would fight over it, but they did the opposite. He came home and told us how all those people were looking out for and sharing with each other,” said Wohlberg. “If we had more of that in the world, we’d be in a better place.”
Wohlberg married her first husband, Ernst Leber, a Washington University student, in the backyard of the Jackson house to the accompaniment of music from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. The two built a house in Rock Hill, later moving back to Webster Groves, where they lived “blissfully happy” together until he died from cancer in the 1980s. Wohlberg later married Wayne Wohlberg, with whom she was together for nine years until his death.
Emmagene Wohlberg now lives with her daughter, Barbara Leber, in a house only a mile away from her childhood home on Jackson. She attributes her longevity to a healthy diet and regular walks, though she admits she gets out less these days.
“She is an avid bridge player. I think that’s one of the things that makes her mind so sharp,” said Leber. “She also does a lot of crossword puzzles, and she’s an avid reader. Those kinds of things keep her mind active. She doesn’t just sit in front of the television.”
Leber added that, as an exception, the two did enjoy afternoons watching “Jeopardy” together before the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek.
Wohlberg was only a child during the 1918 flu pandemic. More recent in her memory is the polio epidemic, during which she recalls rousing a sleeping neighbor to drive her daughter to the hospital during a scare. Some of her friends still suffer from the effects of polio.
As the world navigates the present coronavirus pandemic, Wohlberg said she hopes people will “learn to think about others and not be so selfish.”
Despite living through a pandemic and other health crises, two depressions and more bad news than most people will ever see, Wohlberg continues to look on the bright side.
“I never thought I’d have lived this long, but I’ve had a wonderful life — two wonderful husbands, and a wonderful mother and father,” she said. “I can’t complain about anything.”