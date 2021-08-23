To survive these pandemic days, I think you need the heart of an artist, and the ability to look beyond despair and exhaustion and find that beauty and grace are right there, too, among the variants and variables and every curve ball that comes our way.
Health care professionals have it for sure, and thank God for us they do. So do educators — administrators, teachers, substitutes, support staff and anyone else out there this week thinking: “I should be excited for a new school year, but why does it feel like February with no end in sight?”
I’m talking to an elementary school principal, a profession that asks you to be, all at once, an administrator, a mentor, a teacher, a cheerleader, a confidante, a field general, an organizer, a delegator, a snap decision maker, a disciplinarian, a curriculum expert and most recently, and most importantly, a public health professional.
Cindy Allen Neu (that’s Neu, as in joy), is a Webster Groves resident and principal of McGrath Elementary in the Brentwood School District. When classes begin at McGrath on Monday, Aug. 23, Neu will be starting her sixth year as principal — and her 25th year in elementary education with the Webster Groves and Brentwood school districts.
“This past school year was unbelievable,” Neu said. “I remember the last day of school high-fiving kids and parents and saying, ‘We made it!’”
Now?
“I’ll be honest, between last year and looking ahead to this one, it’s hard not to feel dismayed at times,” she said. “There’s just so much to consider, but you have to keep going.”
Indeed you do, and Neu keeps going with a steady optimism and a side of empathy.
“There’s nothing in any educator’s experience that could have prepared us for this, but you do the best you can and remember why you’re here — for the kids,” she said.
Kids who are learning in person; kids who are learning remotely. Kids who need every resource a school district can give them; parents who need every resource, too. Which is why, if there is anything we can do for our educators who are on the front lines with our children, it’s to support them and treat them like the rock stars they are in a profession that in normal times is demanding, and in a pandemic is absolutely insane.
How do they cope? Over the summer, Neu found herself painting again, creating art, her first love. Before education came calling, she majored in fine arts as an undergrad all those years ago. Art helped her with the transition from school year to summer, and now from summer to another unprecedented semester.
And so on Monday, Neu (as in joy), will be out in the parking lot greeting students and smiling from ear to ear. And so will every single elementary principal in every school district everywhere who knows exactly the job they signed up for. (That’s principal, as in invincible).