In her recent letter in the WKT, Joyce Nowak comments on the expiration of the assault rifle ban. Apparently, the Democrats must not have thought this was a significant issue because Barak Obama had eight years in office to correct the situation and did nothing, even though in the beginning of his first term he had full backing of both houses of Congress.
Ms. Nowak goes on to comment that George W. Bush passed a law “excluding gun manufacturers from prosecution” and that no other industry has such protection. This is false. The legislation is known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act and is commonly known as PLCAA.
Under the terms set out in PLCAA, there are certain exclusions from the protection provided by PCLAA — the most significant being item number five, which reads as follows:
“An action for death, physical injuries or property damage resulting directly from a defect in design or manufacture of the product, when used as intended or in a reasonably foreseeable manner, except that where the discharge of the product was caused by a volitional act that constituted a criminal offense, then such act shall be considered the sole proximate cause of any resulting death, personal injuries or property damage.”
In other words, item five stipulates that if the firearm caused damage, injury or death due to a manufacturing defect, said manufacturer can in fact be sued. Conversely, if someone purchases a firearm and willfully causes damage, injury or death, the manufacturer cannot be sued. This makes sense since it puts gun manufacturers on the exact same footing as automobile manufacturers that can be sued for injury or death due to product defects, but not due to willful acts or accidents. This is contrary to Ms. Nowak’s allegation.
Me thinks Ms. Nowak might best get the facts before commenting.
Don Bischoff
Webster Groves