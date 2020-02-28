In response to Don Corrigan’s article on “Panhandler Presence At Busy Intersections” (WKT, Feb. 14 issue), I would like to paraphrase some thoughts from Pope Francis from a New York Times article, “The Pope on Panhandling: Giving Without Worry (March 2017),” and share some of my own.
“Giving something to someone in need is always right.” If there is concern about what your money will be used for, the Pope says: “If a glass of wine is the only happiness he has in life, that’s OK.” Recognize yourself as the luckier one, with a home, spouse, children, and don’t push the responsibility of helping a person in need onto someone else.
Think, too, of the way we give. Don’t just drop a dollar in a cup, but make eye contact, smile, wish them well and preserve their dignity. Don’t see that person as a pathology or a social condition, but as a fellow human being, with a life whose value is equal to your own. If giving money is uncomfortable, purchase grocery or Walmart gift cards to keep in the car to give to these, our brothers in need.
Spread kindness and always err on the side of compassion.
Webster Groves