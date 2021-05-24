As you’re turning the pages on this newspaper today (May 21), Francis Olympic Field at Washington University is in its fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth commencement ceremony, the end of a two-day marathon to accommodate the class of 2021 and their families.
It may seem like a lot, but it’s the one way campus officials could ensure safety for every one of its 3,000-plus graduates who wanted to participate. So there’s a lot of hoopla on the west end of campus: Eight dignified processions, eight chances to hear commencement speaker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar address the class and eight mass conferrals of degrees.
And this: Eight opportunities for a concert band to play “Pomp and Circumstance (March No. 1 in D),” the Edward Elgar composition that instantly signals the solemnity of a graduation, a time when endings meet beginnings and everyone snaps pictures.
And it’s not just at WashU. Saint Louis University is also holding ceremonies this week — 16 of them. Area high schools like Webster Groves and Brentwood held outdoor graduations last week; Kirkwood the week before that. All over the region, the commencement ritual is back, and not a moment too soon for students and families who have been through the worst of it. Why celebrate the pomp? Because of the unprecedented circumstances of the past year. The timing of our graduations in this spring of 2021 just may be among the first signals that it’s OK to feel normal again.
“This is what rituals are for,” author Elizabeth Gilbert wrote. “We do spiritual ceremonies as human beings in order to create a safe resting place for our most complicated feelings of joy or trauma, so that we don’t have to haul those feelings around with us forever, weighing us down.”
And now that vaccines are helping us get out of our homes and back into life, I’m welcoming the pomp back full force, looking back and looking ahead. It was 40 years ago tomorrow that I walked across a stage for the final time at Incarnate Word Academy, an all-girls school that shaped me in ways I could never know then. I remember the rituals: rose and candle. A white cap and gown, a ribbon of red and gold. And while 40 years may sound like a long time, to me it’s a cause for celebration, a kind reminder of a path I once walked.
“Ritual,” wrote Joseph Campbell, is “your consciousness being reminded of the wisdom of your own life.”
So by all means, don’t stop the pomp with graduations, especially this year. If there’s anything these past 14 months have taught us, it’s to take nothing for granted. So spring for the celebratory dinner and drink from the top shelf. Put flowers on the table. Cannonball into the pool. Put candles on the cake and sing happy birthday off key. Never pass up an opportunity to say I love you.
Make every day pomp, because circumstance is never a given.