Just in time for Pride Month, the St. Louis LGBT History Project has launched the first video in its ongoing documentary series, and Kirkwood’s Steven Louis Brawley is behind the effort.
As the St. Louis LGBT History Project’s founder, Brawley considers himself the “Pied Piper” of local queer archival efforts. The documentary, titled “In Our Voices,” is a narration of queer history, told firsthand by people who were present. The first video was released on May 30.
The documentary, which has no set number of episodes, takes an unusual and unique approach to sharing this history. Rather than individuals answering questions posed by an interviewer, a group of people directly involved with the subject location (former customers and employees) gather and reminisce.
This conversational approach to history helped inspire the “In Our Voices” documentary, which started filming in the fall of 2020, but has been an idea in development for years.
Brawley is no stranger to the conversational approach of history.
“In my early twenties, I would go out all night to the gay bars, the clubs, and I’d find these older gays and just sit and talk to them and learn the history of the gay scene in St. Louis,” he said. “I regret that I never recorded or wrote down those stories.”
Brawley describes the documentary as very much a grassroots effort, with community volunteers sourcing participants and production assistance by local photographer TABER Creative Photography.
The first 30-minute episode of the documentary concerns The Hitching Post and The Zebra Lounge, both mainstays of African American LGBTQIA+ culture in midtown St. Louis in the 1970s and 1980s. While the subjects of future episodes have yet to be formally announced, Brawley has confirmed that the upcoming dedication of Trinity Episcopal Church in the Central West End will be included, as it is currently slated to be the first site to be added to the National Register of Historical Places specifically for its significance to the queer community.
A Love Of History
A love of history has been present in Brawley for most of his life. Born and raised in St. Louis, with a brief stint in Indiana, Brawley’s grandmother helped kindle his fascination with history —both by riveting him with tales of her life in Lafayette Square, but also by sharing stories of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, with whom Brawley has continued to have a life-long fascination.
It’s a “pop culture obsession,” he insists, “not a traditional one.”
Brawley further credits his interest in history to his first job at Silver Dollar City, where he spent a fair amount of time as a child, as his family owned a resort in Branson for many years.
After moving back to St. Louis from Indiana in 1972 after the death of his brother, Brawley graduated from Hazelwood West High School in 1983.
“The plan was to be a lawyer, but in high school I became more interested in journalism,” he said.
While at Hazelwood West, Brawley worked on the student newspaper. He then worked on the student newspaper at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication in 1987. He later furthered his education at Saint Louis University, earning a master’s degree in communication in 1995.
Brawley’s professional life has been mainly focused on non-profit endeavors. He put his degrees to good use, serving as a communications and marketing specialist at Christian Hospital for nearly a decade, before becoming the communications director at BJC Healthcare for five years.
He now spends his time as the Executive Vice President of Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS), a non-profit that aims to improve the lives of vulnerable St. Louis families, and has newly become a trustee for the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Lost History
Despite his busy career, Brawley has made sure to donate a good amount of his time toward his love of history by focusing on the queer history of St. Louis. He started at his alma mater, UMSL, creating an LGBTQIA+ archive consisting of anything he could get his hands on — T-shirts, buttons, photographs and the like.
“Most of our history is lost,” Brawley explained. “Thrown away, or burned by family members, whatever. So whatever we’ve got is amazing.”
Word soon got around and Brawley was contacted by Washington University and the Missouri Historical Society to help curate their archives as well. This year, the Missouri Historical Society is virtually displaying some of its LGBTQIA+ archive as an exhibit for the Gateway to Pride Initiative.
Brawley now considers himself a lead in the local queer archival efforts. In the future, he also hopes to create miniature archives that can be taken into classrooms to bring history directly to students, whether that history be relatively ancient or relatively new.
“History is five seconds ago — anything we can collect and preserve,” he said. “Recent history is still history.”
Learn more about the St. Louis LGBT History Project and the “In Our Voices” series at www.stlouislgbthistory.com. In Our Voices can be streamed for free on Vimeo or can be found on the St. Louis LGBT History Project’s website.
View the Gateway to Pride exhibit online at mohistory.org/exhibits/gateway-to-pride.