Lynn’s Grade: B+
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG for thematic material and brief violence
The Plot: Charles Dickens’ eighth novel was his most autobiographical. Filmmakers dust off this 19th century classic tale of grit, perseverance and friendship, giving it a fresh interpretation. In Victorian England, David Copperfield (Dev Patel) is born six months after his father’s death. After his mother marries a cold, cruel man, Edward Murdstone, young Davy is cast off and must fend for himself at an early age. He wants to be a writer, and along the way he meets many eccentric characters which figure into his stories.
Lynn’s Take: An unlikely duo has delivered a fresh spin on Dickens’ hero’s journey in a vibrant “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
Director Armando Iannucci, who co-wrote along with Simon Blackwell, are connected to the political satire TV series “Veep.” Iannucci directed the comedy “The Death of Stalin” and Blackwell wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay “In the Loop,” all lauded for its sharp political humor. So, they have tackled this iconic Dickens story with humor and heart, paring down the rags-to-riches epic adventures to a more manageable narrative.
The cast is still large (77 names listed), and while they create vivid characters, this is Dev Patel’s movie. It's his best work to date, for he imbues this determined title character, trying to overcome misfortune, with energy and compassion.
A diverse ensemble cast relishes their quirky roles — Tilda Swinton is David’s great-aunt Betsey Trotwood, Hugh Laurie is daffy kite-maker Mr. Dick, Ben Whishaw is a nervous Uriah Heep and Aneurin Barnard is the condescending friend James Steerforth.
Two actors making the most of their comedic roles are Peter Capaldi as financially troubled but optimistic Mr. Micawber and Daisy May Cooper as kindly housekeeper Peggoty. Jairaj Varsani is spry and spunky as young David in the early years.
Breathing life into such a dour set of circumstances is noteworthy, and Iannucci and Blackwell inject some oomph to keep the story moving.
The look of the film is also terrific, with Zac Nicholson’s cinematography and Charlotte Dirickx’ set decoration. As period costumes go, Suzie Harman and Robert Worley make the outfits look lived-in and class appropriate.
Entertaining, with an unmistakable style, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” is not your usual English Literature version.