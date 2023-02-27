As Black History Month comes to a close, one needs to look no further than one’s own community to find a remarkable woman and her equally amazing friends.
Gayle Jones, 66, is a lifelong resident of Webster Groves. She graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1975 and received her bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University, majoring in journalism with a minor in photography. While there, among other honors, she was crowned Miss Lincoln University. She was also one of the campus queens featured in Ebony magazine in April of 1980. Her poem titled “My Black Stallion” was published in the American Collegiate Poets.
Jones now lives back in the house her parents, Thyra and Melvin Bonds, purchased in the early 1960s.
“My family and I attended First Congregational Church. We were the first Black family to become members under Rev. Paul Davis. My mother was the Sunday School teacher and dad was a parking attendant,” she recalled.
Jones’ contributions to local charities are vast. She is a former member of the board of the Miriam Foundation in Webster Groves, a school for children with learning disabilities. She enjoys mentoring and connecting people, and enjoys helping others succeed.
Jones’ volunteerism doesn’t end at home. She has been with Citibank for 29 years, currently working as an officer. She received President’s Volunteer Service Awards for four years and the 2015 Citi Employee Community Award, and was honored by The National Council of Negro Women Inc., Gateway Metropolitan Section, in 2014 for her exemplary service in the community.
Jones’ Webster roots run deep, so it was only natural that she introduce her three girlfriends — Gail, Gale and Gwen — collectively known as the “Perchers,” to the community she loves so much. During a recent meet up of the “Perchers,” Jones came representing in her WG sweatshirt and showed her gals some of the best Webster Groves has to offer. As Jones said, she is “good for business development in Webster.”
Together, these four are like a “Who’s Who Among Accomplished Women.”
Gail Holmes, 63, was born and raised in St Louis, attended Lutheran North High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with a degree in marketing and mass communications.
“My hope is to normalize the conversation and destigmatize the subject around mental health issues in children,” said Holmes.
To that end, she’s written a children’s book titled, “Is My Little Boy Blue?”
Gale Crenshaw, 68, grew up in the city of St. Louis and currently resides in St. Charles. She attended Sumner High School, graduating in 1972, and earned her computer science degree through Washington University. She retired from Edward Jones in 2017, where she worked as an information technology department leader.
Gwen Hatfield, 57, of O’Fallon, Missouri, originally hails from Englewood, New Jersey. She graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in economics. She works with Jones at Citibank as senior project manager and has been there 35 years.
“The Perchers”
The four met through churches they attended over the years, and their friendships have continued to grow. All were drawn together by their love of each others’ energy and positivity.
“We connected spiritually ... and, we also make our own fun and act a fool,” Jones said.
In 2013, the women became fixated on a nighttime soap, “The Haves and The Have Nots,” produced by Tyler Perry. They texted each other throughout the show every Tuesday night. One day, Crenshaw suggested they “get on their perches” — a.k.a. their couches — and the name “The Perchers” stuck.
“We would all perch on our own couches at home and watch the shows together,” Jones said, recounting how the group’s name came to be “The Perchers.”
The friends continued their text wars for many more years through Perry’s 2014 show, “If Loving You is Wrong.” They’ve kept in touch via text and phone calls every week for more than 10 years. The Perchers have also been meeting in person every month for the past year.
The women meet and discuss get-together options. Majority rules. One such outing was to Olive + Oak in Webster Groves. Afterward, Jones drove them through Webster Groves and the gals were enthralled with the many boutique shops they passed. They vowed to go on a Webster Groves boutique shopping excursion.
A self-proclaimed ambassador of Webster Groves, Jones immediately began making arrangements for the outing. She lined up stops at four shops in Old Webster, all of which offered discounts to “The Perchers” for the occasion. They were met with wine at each stop, as well as a champagne toast. The first stop was Never Enough Boutique.
“We had wine at 10:30 a.m.,” Hatfield said. “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right? I loved their jewelry and cute summer dresses.”
Stop number two was The Initial Design, followed by Story Seven, where Crenshaw bought some leopard print napkins. Leopard Boutique, the last stop before lunch, was where the women had a champagne toast. Then it was off to lunch at The Clover and the Bee, followed by dessert down the street at Le Macaron French Pastries.
“It’s like stepping from Webster Groves right into France,” Jones told her girlfriends.
This was The Perchers’ first time immersing themselves in Webster Groves.
“We were treated like royalty!” Jones said.
“The community is beautiful. I love the houses, quaint shops, and everybody is so nice,” added Hatfield.
Lifelong resident Jones couldn’t agree more.
“I love living in Webster because this is where my roots are and where I was born. I love the sense of community and seeing people come together to support a cause and social events,” Jones said. “I moved back to my childhood home because of my familiar surroundings, amazing neighbors and to raise my son Joel where his mother grew up.”