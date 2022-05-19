Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.