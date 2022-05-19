While it took Don Corrigan about a year to research and write his new book, “Amazing Webster Groves,” his latest literary offering may best be described as a 40-year work in progress.
In “Amazing Webster Groves,” published by Reedy Press, Corrigan draws much of his material from interviews conducted over his four decades as co-publisher and editor of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, and from the prominent people he has met as a journalism professor at Webster University.
“I had a big head start on this book,” Corrigan said. “If you go through each chapter, I’d say that from a third to a half of the interviews had already been done because I had interviewed these people at some point for our newspaper. Of course, I had to update information and trim stories down.”
At about 250 pages, the book offers readers short takes — Corrigan describes them as “vignettes” — on an array of recognizable entertainers, athletes, political activists, writers, environmental champions, educators and just plain “characters” who have called Webster Groves their home.
“Informally, on some of the radio and TV interviews, I’ve had people ask: ‘Webster Groves is such a small place, there’s not even 30,000 people. What did you find to write about?’” Corrigan said. “I tell them that Webster is a bigger-than-life community because of the people who have come out of it and the history that it has. I feel privileged to have been an editor and publisher in Webster Groves because it never runs out of stories. I really enjoy the historical stuff. Webster Groves has a history that goes back to before the Civil War.”
Incorporated in 1896, Webster Groves has been the subject, and setting, for several books over the decades. Perhaps most familiar are Clarissa Start’s “Webster Groves” published in 1975 and “North Webster: A Photographic History of a Black Community” by Ann Morris and Henrietta Ambrose, released in 1993.
“I read about every book that has been written on Webster Groves. Most are informative but, to be honest, they tend to be a little dry,” Corrigan said. “For ‘Amazing Webster Groves,’ I looked for the anecdotal stories I could pull out and turned them into sketches rather than long, detailed histories.”
Corrigan dedicates his book to a cat named Pica, a Tabby who once roamed the hallways of the Webster-Kirkwood Times during its early years of publication. The book also pays homage to the citizens of Webster Groves and their longtime support of community journalism.
The author divides his “Amazing Webster” into two books. Book One focuses on the city’s long history, including a chapter titled “More Churches Than Saloons.” Book Two offers short takes on more than 75 local personalities, many of whom first appeared in the pages of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Chapter One, titled “Frontiersmen, Settlers, Early Years,” recounts how Webster got its name, how Hawken family rifles “helped settle the West,” and how the 1896 murder of a Chicago artist, Bertram Atwater, led to the formation of Webster Groves as its own suburban city.
Two chapters are devoted to town controversies, from a segregated public swimming pool to the recent brouhaha over Webster Groves High School’s dress code (please girls, no exposed belly buttons).
“On a sweltering day in July 1949, a small group of Black residents arrived at their city pool,” Corrigan writes. “Benny Gordon Jr., Frank Witt, Erma Calvin, and Evalee Wilkerson were ready for a swim. The four were refused admittance and turned away because of their skin color.”
Then, of course, there was the fire storm ignited by the 1966 airing of the CBS documentary, “16 In Webster Groves.” Moderator Charles Kuralt observed at the time, “Webster Groves is six square miles of the American Dream ... But something is missing.”
“People in Webster Groves have long memories, and they are still upset about ‘16 In Webster Groves,’” said Corrigan. “It really gets people talking. Many — not all, but many — feel like they were unfairly portrayed. And while many are still upset, they continue to ask: ‘Were you a socie, a normie or a wild one?’”
Where to start with the personalties profiled in “Amazing Webster Groves?” Corrigan looked back on a few of his fondest memories of interviews he had conducted over the long course of his journalism career. He interviewed local TV personality and Webster Groves resident Charlotte Peters — twice.
“She was the First Lady of noon-day women’s television,” Corrigan said. “She broke new ground in television. Her first show was called ‘To the Ladies,’ and it was the first daytime show in St. Louis.”
Corrigan said he interviewed Peters at her Webster Groves home after she had suffered from a stroke. With tears in her eyes, she struggled to speak, but had no problem with song.
“She broke out into ‘Won’t You Come Home Bill Bailey’ and a song from Peter Pan: ‘I Can Fly.’ Her stroke didn’t affect her singing, and she sang the songs perfectly. It was an amazing interview,” Corrigan recalled.
Corrigan once interviewed comedian Phyllis Diller. He said she never strayed from her stand up comedy act.
“We can only bake one cupcake at a time because the oven hasn’t been cleaned in over 20 years,” Corrigan recalled her saying.
Other local entertainers and journalists to claim Webster Groves roots, or connections, include:
The creative force behind the late 1960s, early 1970s off-beat TV hit, “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In,” George Schlatter; newsman and popular “Corky the Clown” host Clif St. James; longtime NBC television reporter Bob Dotson; Nerinx Hall’s Jenna Fischer of the hit TV comedy “The Office;” and Harry Gibbs, who played Texas Bruce as the host of a local cartoon show on TV every weekday afternoon in the 1950s — a show that Corrigan said he never missed growing up in Belleville, Illinois.
“I just got back from visiting friends in Chicago and they like to claim Harry Caray for their White Sox and Cubs,” said Corrigan. “I had to tell them that Harry learned his broadcast tricks with the Cardinals. They went nuts when I told them that Harry and his announcer son, Skip, were students just blocks from our newspaper office at Webster Groves High School.”
Corrigan profiles a dozen writers in a chapter entitled, “The Literati: A Community of Writers.” Included are well-known contemporary National Book Award winning author Jonathan Franzen, and lesser-known writer Josephine Johnson, who at the age of 24, remains the youngest person to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1935).
“All the prized purveyors of the printed page chronicled here simply point to how amazing Webster Groves is, from a literary standpoint. The town has had Pulitzer Prize winners, poet laureates, great detective writers, and respected military historians. And that’s just for starters,” Corrigan writes.
Corrigan has a number of book signings scheduled:
• Thursday, May 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd.
• Coffee Chats & Book Signing on Friday, May 20, from 8 to 10 a.m., at the Webster Garden Café (outdoor patio), 117 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Friday, May 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Thursday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Shepherd’s Center, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
“Amazing Webster Groves” is available at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd.; The Webster Groves Book Shop, 27 N. Gore Ave.; and at the Webster-Kirkwood Times office, located at 122 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.