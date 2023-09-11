Way back in 2006, I shared with you some disturbing information I had just learned at a mandatory meeting for parents of ninth graders entering St. Louis Catholic high schools. Meetings like these, I now realize, have one purpose — to scare parents half to death.
But in 2006, I was naïve. I figured they’d be explaining high school mixer protocols.
Following an opening prayer, the speaker unleashed a string of statistics, each one more terrifying than the one before. First, she covered underage drinking and drug use. Then came warnings about the internet and some new thing called social media.
Curious, we parents pulled out our BlackBerrys. But few had any idea what social media was, much less where to find it.
It didn’t matter because the speaker had moved on to a statistic so shocking that the entire audience let out a collective gasp. She had just shared the average age at which our children would become financially independent.
Most parents figured it was 22. Twenty-three tops. But we were wrong. The answer was 27. Twenty. Seven. And keep in mind, that was the average. Take away all the 2006 Disney Channel stars and 17-year-old Taylor Swift, and those of us with regular kids were in deep trouble.
The speaker then explained it was our own fault. Yes, becoming an adult was expensive. But modern parents made life too easy, she claimed.
The thing is, I didn’t believe her. I mean, OTHER people’s children might live in their parent’s basement until they’re 27. But not mine. I was a GOOD parent. My kids would have an apartment and a fulfilling career the minute they finished college.
And with the first one, that’s sorta what happened. He graduated, got a teaching job and a super cheap apartment in Milwaukee, and that was that.
Meanwhile, you know how parenting goes. It changes you.
Your first child’s baby book includes a full accounting of when, where and how he cut — and later lost — each cuspid, molar and incisor. Photographic evidence of tooth fairy visits is included.
By the time you get to the last child, well, you’re pretty sure they have teeth.
What I’m saying is that, over time, you loosen up. You may decide the mandatory ninth grade meeting for parents isn’t so mandatory after all. I mean, what is the high school going to do if you skip it? Not cash your tuition check?
So, I paid less attention to the experts the second and third time around. The middle child took slightly longer to launch. And my daughter? She moved out this week, just a few months shy of her 27th birthday.
In conclusion, it appears the fear-mongering parenting expert was right. But also, having my adult-ish kids around wasn’t nearly as scary as she made it sound.
In fact, I may even miss them.