The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis grew out what had originally been the orchestra of Webster University back in 2012. It’s a professional orchestra, which means its musicians get paid. That gives the organization a certain gravitas, even beyond its substantial following and the acknowledged quality of its performances. For the past five years it’s been performing at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood — two concerts in the fall and two in the spring.
So why does St. Louis need two professional symphony orchestras? Co-founder Allen Larson says there is enough demand among the public to fill seats and that there are many more professional, classical musicians than there are positions in any one local orchestra.
Larson taught and conducted at Webster University for 36 years, so it’s not surprising that part of the orchestra’s mission is to groom the next generation. Every season five students are invited to sit with the pros, and after three rehearsals they may play at a performance.
In 2018 Larson passed his music director baton to Wendy Lea, and on Sunday, February 23rd at 7 p.m. he will conduct his last public performance. A highlight of the evening will be Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21, a collaboration between Larson and 12 year old Jerry Chang, a sixth grader at Forsyth School.
“We’re bookends,” says Larson. “I’m 83. He’s 12. And one of the most extraordinary young pianists I have ever heard. It’s my last professional performance. It’s his first.”
And even though it’s Chang’s first professional engagement, his creative resume would take way more space than we’ve got here. Google him.
Allen Larson is retiring from the the podium, but his creative drive is still pulling him into new projects in music and writing. And his fascination with the magic of making music is as alive as when he first conducted 60 years ago.
“It’s about human beings taking wood, string, brass, all kinds of stuff, and making sounds with it. Those sounds have been organized by great minds, and it’s beautiful to see it happen live in the moment. If we ever lose that in this world, we’re in trouble.”