Editor's Note: Not Rated
THE PLOT:
A group of women toil in a remote forest. Their rough-spun dresses are either blue for daughters or red for wives. There is one man at this commune, he is called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman) – and the women worship him, pray to him and long for his “grace.”
Daughter Selah (Raffey Cassidy) is on the verge of becoming a woman. She watches and listens intently, and slowly begins to wake up to the reality that Shepherd may not deserve their worship.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Other Lamb” is a coming-of-age story set within a religious cult. As Shepherd preaches and guides his flock during the day, his “lambs” raise the children, and tend their livestock and farm. The evening dinner finds Shepherd choosing a wife to accept his “grace” that evening.
As Selah is slowly indoctrinated into the idea that she will soon become a wife, her inner turmoil grows. She is caught between two worlds. She knows she is no longer a young one, but she isn’t sure what it means to be a wife.
Director Malgorzata Szumowska brings a tale of deceit and lies into a religious cult. However, this is less religious based and more social based, keying on Selah’s transformation from a child to a woman, from a believer to non-believer, from an observer to a leader.
Unfortunately, this film moves at a snail’s pace. It’s as if writer C.S. McMullen had an ending in mind, but not enough to sustain a feature-length film from beginning to end.
Although acted well enough, viewers never really get insight into any of these women – the victims. Instead of witnessing Selah’s transformation from girl to woman, we get an artful and beautiful study in symbolism and cinematography. Selah’s metamorphosis comes in her witnessing Shepherd trying to manipulate the women, catching him in lies and his barbaric treatment of his lovers.
“The Other Lamb” misses its mark in trying to show the power of truth in a lake of lies.
As a reminder, "The Other Lamb" opens this Friday on cable and digital VOD.
Digital Platforms: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu, PlayStation and Xbox
Cable Platforms: Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse), Verizon Fios, Altice (Optimum), Cox, DirecTV, AT&T, Bend Broadband, Buckeye, Guadalupe Valley, Hotwire Communications, Metrocast, Suddenlink, WOW Internet Cable, RCN, and Midcontinent Communications