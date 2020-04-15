The origin of the word Quarantine comes from the Italian word for 40 — "quaranta." During the 14th century's Black Death from bubonic plague, the first period of isolation in history was imposed by the Venetians on their port city of Ragusa — today’s Dubrovnik of Croatia. Initially, the isolation period was for a tetrino (thirty days) but it was extended to 40 days or a quarantena for unknown reasons. Maybe 30 days wasn't enough time for the plague to run its course. More likely, 40 was an appeal to God for relief given the multiple Biblical references of 40 days — Noah's terrible flood from 40 days and 40 nights of rain, Moses' time on Mount Sinai with Yahweh where he received the 10 commandments, and Lent which replicates Jesus Christ's sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days before starting His ministry. Thankfully, quarantines for pandemic mitigation don’t last forever. Post-quarantine, we will have to navigate between the dangerous shoals of a COVID-19 flare-up and economic ruin. Despite some rough seas ahead, we will get through this together. We’re in it to win it!
Daniel Bruzzini
Webster Groves