Sometimes I resent the fact that I don’t get to be the “novel” parent. The kids fight over spending time with my husband, Josh, versus being stuck with me. They don’t even give me the courtesy of hiding their disappointment in these situations either.
This dynamic is especially evident when Josh returns from a work trip. He comes home bearing chocolate from whatever exotic, faraway place he just visited, while I sit beside him, smoldering with resentment. I feel those white hot embers stirring inside, reminding me that I’ve spent the last seven days slogging it out with these angry little gremlins. And not only did I feel like our kids didn’t appreciate the work I was doing, I actually felt like they despised me most days.
However, Cooper got sick this week while Josh was in the Netherlands, and I had to take him to the doctor. As I was rushing kids out the door, I hastily texted him: “Coop has a temp. 104.Headed to doctor.”
When we got there, as I bounced and shushed a screaming toddler on my lap while trying to keep the older two boys entertained so they wouldn’t resort to wrestling on the table (again), I got lured into the temptation of jealousy that Josh gets to avoid this crime scene.
But then he began firing frantic texts back: “What’s wrong? Is there anything I can do? Have you talked to the doctor yet?”
This instantly made me realize that the only thing worse than being in this doctor’s office with our three kids right now is the thought of not being in this doctor’s office with our three kids right now.
I get to be in the eye of every hurricane, sitting right beside them as the rest of the world feels like uncontrolled chaos. I have the privilege of being their constant.
There are struggles on both paths —Josh’s and mine. But I will choose to be the “boring” parent any day of the week if it means I get to be the keeper of each day’s details for our kids. I will trade the knowledge of currency exchanges and cultural nuances for the knowledge of who wants their PBJ cut in fourths and who prefers halves.
Mine is far less interesting and doesn’t make for great conversation at dinner parties, which used to make me feel embarrassed and even a little ashamed that I hadn’t done “more” with my life.
But if my greatest accomplishment in life is to be the steady, grounding force in my boys’ lives, then I will view it as my greatest honor. And on the days when it feels really difficult, I will remind myself: “The only thing worse than parenting these three kids today is not parenting these three kids today.”