Ron Moser and Janet Eto sat down to eat with another couple, discussing how to help a student in recovery pay her rent. Eto stepped away for a moment, and by the time she came back, she was elected the president of a nonprofit.
Moser, Eto and their friends became founders of The Next Step, a nonprofit formed in 2004 to provide tuition assistance to those furthering their educations while in a 12-step recovery program from alcohol or substance abuse.
“When we talked about (the student), we realized that there are so many other people who are kind of in the same boat,” Eto said. “If this young girl could use the money, I’m sure that other people could, too. And that’s how the idea of a scholarship program got started that evening.”
Moser and Eto, who live together in Kirkwood, cared about helping those in recovery long before starting The Next Step. Moser is in recovery and the two have been paying forward the benefits of sobriety to other individuals for decades.
Eto had recently retired from working in the Special School District and at Kirkwood High School just before being elected president of The Next Step. Moser worked for Southern Commercial Bank for 40 years and was a founding member of Hilljack House in 1997, a nonprofit in south St. Louis City that provides a drug- and alcohol-free home for newly sober individuals.
The Next Step started small, with a board that consisted of people the couple knew. That didn’t last long, and the organization quickly grew.
The first fundraising event was a sold out gala. The dinner and auction raised roughly $30,000. With the funds raised, the nonprofit began looking for scholarship recipients, which proved more difficult than expected.
“Each of those people we approached said, ‘I know there’s somebody that’s going to need it more than I do,’” Eto said. “That was very powerful. It took a while to get people to apply for the scholarship. Once that happened after the first year, the word spread and more people started to apply.”
The Next Step continued to expand. Its first golf tournament was held at the par-three course at Tower Tee. It eventually became an 18-hole tournament, and the gala also continued to grow over the years.
Moser and Eto would eventually step down from the board to become ambassadors for The Next Step. Darcy Glidewell serves as the board’s current president, having joined the nonprofit in 2010 after attending The Next Step’s gala a year or two before.
“I bought a dress, got a babysitter and we went to this dinner. It blew me away,” she said. “I loved the fact they helped so many students who never thought completing their education was possible. I thought it was the greatest thing I had ever seen in my life nonprofit wise, and was asked to join the board a couple of months later. The rest is history.”
Glidewell appreciates the nonprofit’s influence in inspiring people to go back to school. The Next Step is not only for younger people in recovery, but anyone currently in school or looking to become a student.
Dawn Smith was a scholarship recipient who decided to go back to school in 2011 while being a full time caretaker for her mother. When she decided to attend St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, she searched everywhere for scholarships. When she heard about The Next Step, she knew she had found the perfect fit.
Smith started receiving aid in 2012, which continued until she graduated in 2018. She now holds multiple degrees, with her highest being a master’s of social work with a minor in psychology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She was the first person in her family to graduate college.
“When I started, my only initial intention was to receive my associates in human services,” she said. “They made it to where I could go to school and still provide for my mother, which was one of my primary things at that time. I had no other help with that. The Next Step made it doable.”
Smith continues her involvement with The Next Step as an ambassador. She is currently the executive director at Hilljack House.
Smith said her education and the help provided by The Next Step instilled important life skills — skills like
accountability and confidence, which she believes are important parts of recovery.
“I love that where I am at today is to be able to help people,” Smith said. “The people that we refer are the ones that really need it, and it’s so beautiful. I love my mission. I love it.”
The Next Step is accepting applications for scholarships until April 1. Requirements include having been in recovery for at least one year, participation in a 12-step program with a sponsor, being employed at least part time and living in the bi-state area. Awarded scholarships are sent directly from the nonprofit to the educational institution to be used for tuition or book fees.
Glidewell speaks to the ripple effects sobriety and education have within the wider community, citing Smith as an example of how one person’s changed life can change many others.
“This organization adds value to St. Louis,” Glidewell said. “How many people did those recipients affect? How many people got their kids back? How many people stopped getting DUI’s? I don’t know of any other organization in the country that helps people pay for their education simply because they’re staying sober.”
Learn more at thenextstepstl.org.