Hello again! So we’re all going through some changes right now. Bright, well-adjusted people I know who a month ago were sharing photos of fancy restaurant meals on Facebook are now posting about toilet paper sightings and video demonstrations of face masks being made from cast-off undergarments.
I’m also doing things I would have never done before. For example, I watched the entire Tiger King docu-series on Netflix, except for the parts of each episode when I fell asleep.
My analysis: The Tiger King cast doesn’t have nearly the wardrobe and styling budget as the cast of the Billy Busch family reality TV series currently airing on MTV, which I also watched in its entirety, falling asleep only once. Also, in that early episode of the Busch family show when the kids are eating at Olive & Oak in Webster Groves, the street scene shown outside the restaurant is definitely not from Webster Groves. And they call this REALITY TV?
A few other personal pandemic fun facts: The very first thing I ordered online following the stay-at-home order was this special powder you can brush on your roots in case your hair suddenly starts to go grey during the pandemic. For me, mind you, the chance of this happening is very small, actually miniscule. I just like to be prepared.
Another pandemic fun fact: I have not worn contacts for 26 straight days, beating my previous personal record by 24 days. Also, my family members have not made fun of the transition lenses in my glasses for almost 18 days. This, too, is a personal record.
I’m pretty sure those numbers are right. The fact is, none of us know what day it is. Today, for example, might be Friday. But there is a very real possibility it is Tuesday. With no red bag at the end of the driveway, you can’t be sure.
Oh, and here’s something kind of interesting. Last week, I purchased an extra-large box — a three-week supply — of chocolate Drumsticks, which I hid in my basement freezer so that my husband and daughter, with whom I am sheltering-in-place, could not find them.
Every night since, I have snuck down to the basement to get one. Except last night, when I found the box was empty. I knew this would happen. Luckily, my husband and daughter do not know about the second box I purchased, which is even more carefully hidden.
Also, I am reading more these days. Just yesterday, I found an online article about chimpanzees in North Korea that are reportedly chain smoking cigarettes to cope with their COVID-19 stress.
To be clear: I don’t believe this article. If these monkeys are chain-smoking, it’s not because of the pandemic. It’s because they saw the Tiger King show. It is THAT disturbing.
Speaking of Tiger King, it is time for my nap.