My husband, John, and I were at our daughter’s helping out while her husband, Andy, was out of town on business. Their twin boys, who just turned three, and my daughter, Becca, asked if we could stay with them while she took big brother, Adler, to football practice since there’s no where for them to play or run inside the facility.
Of course, we jumped at the chance to spend some time with them, building Duplo block creations on the stair landing and racing newly-gifted Hot Wheels cars from their potty-training efforts down the twisting circular race track set up in the living room.
The twins are so self reliant these days, pulling a little plastic kitchen stool over to the entry table where they tell Alexa to turn on the smart plug now that it gets dark earlier. Once that’s done, they can show grandpa where all his favorite snacks are in the pantry so they can share them with him while we watch “Paw Patrol” together.
Becca offered to pick up hamburgers on the way home from Adler’s football practice and we had a great time catching up over dinner, practicing their before-meal prayer, and playing until teeth brushing and pajama time. Adler, being a big first grader, is allowed to stay up later than the twins, and always has some new Lego creations to show me once we have some time alone.
But that night, as most nights, he couldn’t wait to read a book to “his babies” before they went to bed. Becca suggested he read from his school book, but the garbage-truck-print-pajamaed twins grabbed their favorite, “Where The Wild Things Are,” and raced each other to sit on the floor in front of their big brother’s little red chair as he held up the book to show them the cover and turn to the first page.
The twins were mesmerized, clapping as Adler turned the book toward them after each page so they could see the pictures. They didn’t flinch when he stumbled over a word or forgot to turn the book for them to see the wild things dancing in the forest.
Becca reminded Adler when he skipped a page, and encouraged him to sound out a tough word. It was his favorite book as a toddler, too, and I felt a tear slide down my cheek as the twins got up and stood behind him, hugging him as he read.
When it was time for the hero, Max, to leave the wild things in the forest, both Ellis and Brady jumped up and down and shouted, “Me eat you up, me love you so!” as they laughed and pointed to the picture so I would know they were reading, too.
Becca just smiled and hugged all three of her boys as Adler finished the story.
“Bedtime, Ellis and Brady.”
And they grabbed their sippy cups, a book for the morning when they woke and climbed into their beds, another fleeting day of growing up behind them.
Adler covered each of them with their Sesame Street blankets and told them he would see them in the morning, reminding them that their costumes of Max and one of The Wild Things were hanging on their closet door for them to dress up in the next day.
Some of the words to the book may have been wrong, some of the pages may have been accidentally skipped over, but the love is always so abundantly there.
And that’s all that matters.