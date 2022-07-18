Up until fairly recently, I have carried the weight of a cumbersome label that was inaccurately ascribed to me. That label was “too sensitive.” I firmly believed the truth of this label, but in all fairness, it’s only half true. I am sensitive. But it became an insidious, paralyzing lie when the “too” was added to it. That implied I had an excessive, problematic amount of sensitivity.
My tenderness makes me highly susceptible to pain, so I always linked this character trait with its counterpart — weakness. I tried desperately, and unsuccessfully, to dissociate from my vulnerable, exposed heart by severing its connection with my head using logic to invalidate any and all negative emotions.
I convinced myself that my biggest problem was that I needed thicker skin because my emotions were making me crazy and rendering me inept. But much to my chagrin, covering my sensitivity with thick skin did not remove the pain — it simply removed my ability to metabolize my pain.
The pain never fully goes away when you try to ignore it. It just festers like an infected wound, leaking toxins inside of you until you’re ill. But you’ve been so busy trying to bury the pain that you can no longer find its source. Your insides are nothing more than a junk drawer full of tangled wires and discarded messages.
Through years of therapy, however, I have been able to dispel a few myths:
1. Sensitivity is not synonymous with weakness or fragility.
2. You can never outrun pain. It will be imprinted in your body whether you acknowledge it or not.
I now look at sensitivity as a superpower, a sixth sense of sorts. Sensitivity is what fuels my creativity because it allows me to notice, feel and intuit the nuances in a situation. Being sensitive also allows me to feel the pain of others and extend compassion. Sensitivity allows me to notice injustice even when it is hidden in the cloak of social norms. Plus, to bear witness to pain without trying to escape it shows an immense amount of strength and resilience.
Numbing pain and metabolizing pain both burn energy. When we numb the pain we expend our energy trying to neutralize it, but it doesn’t ever fully go away. We must constantly maintain that state of avoidance. But when we metabolize pain (through therapy, reflection, discussions with friends/mentors), we are able to process it and convert it into energy that can be used to change circumstances or heal wounds.
Don’t ever let anyone convince you that you are “too sensitive.” Sensitivity is a powerful tool that, when harnessed, can be the ignition for creativity, the impetus for compassion, and the catalyst for change. The world needs more people with the strength to be sensitive.