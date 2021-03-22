After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-year history, The Muny plans to present the originally-announced seven shows in the upcoming 103rd season, should conditions allow. Season tickets are available beginning March 22.
With new dates and a new show order, the 2021 season includes:
• Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5-11)
• Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (July 14-22)
• Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 25-31)
• The Sound of Music (Aug. 3-9)
• Sweeney Todd (Aug. 12-18)
• On Your Feet! (Aug. 21-27)
• Chicago (Aug. 30-Sept. 5)
“The thought of having our Muny family and audience together again next summer makes my heart soar,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The passion, energy and talent that so many put into a Muny show will be through the non-existent roof this summer. Let’s do it.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.muny.org.