School will be starting soon. And, well, with everything going on, I know you have questions.
Q: And YOU have answers?
A: Are you new here?
Q: OK, let’s start with a history question: Should schools teach it?
A: History? As long as it doesn’t require memorizing dates, yes. Absolutely.
Q: What do you have against dates?
A: There are too darn many of them. I prefer history that make students think.
Q: Can you cite an example?
A: Sure. Schools should teach students that back when our country was young, teachers were mostly men.
Q: Then why are so many teachers today women?
A: That’s exactly the question I hope students would ask!
Q: And what’s the answer?
A: Long story short: Education reformers wanted to show that public education could be cheap. So they filled new teaching jobs with women, who were paid much less than men.
Q: That’s awful. Wouldn’t learning that history upset the girls in class?
A: Let’s hope it would upset ALL the students in class.
Q: But shouldn’t history make students feel good about our country?
A: Sure — when they’re learning about the national park system, or how Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine and gave it to the world without patenting it.
Q: What’s your point?
A: My point is, some history makes us feel good. Other history, not so much. Students can learn valuable lessons from both kinds.
Q: But aren’t some subjects just too divisive to teach?
A: Not if you present them properly.
Q: Can you cite an example?
A: Take the controversial subject of coffee. Science says it’s not good for you. Some coffee drinkers disagree. This may not be a lesson that a teacher with a six-cup-a-day habit wants to teach.
Q: So what do you do?
A: When I was a student, difficult lessons like this were taught in music class.
Q: In music class?
A: Sure. In second grade, we learned a song with these actual lyrics:
“C-O-F-F-E-E. Coffee is not for me. It’s a drink some people wake up with. That it makes them nervous is no myth. Slaves to a coffee cup, they can’t give coffee up.”
Q: Wait. What year was that?
A: I said NO DATES!
Q: So do you drink coffee?
A: No. To this day, that song runs through my head every time someone asks me if I’d like a cup.
Q: What are you saying?
A: Songs work! Just think what they did for the memorization of states and capitals. I mean, were it not for Schoolhouse Rock, would YOU know how a bill becomes a law?
Q: What about masks in schools? Do they need a song?
A: It wouldn’t hurt. As the Beatles might sing: “Just wear a mask, doo da doo doo. Just wear a mask, and I say: It’s all right.”