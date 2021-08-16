School will be starting soon. And, well, with everything going on, I know you have questions.

Q: And YOU have answers?

A: Are you new here? 

Q: OK, let’s start with a history question:  Should schools teach it? 

A: History? As long as it doesn’t require memorizing dates, yes. Absolutely.

Q: What do you have against dates?

A: There are too darn many of them. I prefer history that make students think.

Q: Can you cite an example?

A: Sure. Schools should teach students that back when our country was young, teachers were mostly men.

Q: Then why are so many teachers today women?

A: That’s exactly the question I hope students would ask!

Q: And what’s the answer?

A: Long story short: Education reformers wanted to show that public education could be cheap. So they filled new teaching jobs with women, who were paid much less than men.

Q: That’s awful. Wouldn’t learning that history upset the girls in class?

A: Let’s hope it would upset ALL the students in class. 

Q: But shouldn’t history make students feel good about our country?

A: Sure — when they’re learning about the national park system, or how Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine and gave it to the world without patenting it.

Q: What’s your point?

A: My point is, some history makes us feel good. Other history, not so much. Students can learn valuable lessons from both kinds.

Q: But aren’t some subjects just too divisive to teach?

A: Not if you present them properly.

Q: Can you cite an example?

A: Take the controversial subject of coffee. Science says it’s not good for you. Some coffee drinkers disagree. This may not be a lesson that a teacher with a six-cup-a-day habit wants to teach.

Q: So what do you do?

A: When I was a student, difficult lessons like this were taught in music class.

Q: In music class?

A: Sure. In second grade, we learned a song with these actual lyrics:

“C-O-F-F-E-E. Coffee is not for me. It’s a drink some people wake up with. That it makes them nervous is no myth. Slaves to a coffee cup, they can’t give coffee up.”

Q: Wait. What year was that?

A:  I said NO DATES!

Q:  So do you drink coffee? 

A: No. To this day, that song runs through my head every time someone asks me if I’d like a cup.

Q: What are you saying?

A: Songs work! Just think what they did for the memorization of states and capitals. I mean, were it not for Schoolhouse Rock, would YOU know how a bill becomes a law?

Q: What about masks in schools? Do they need a song?

A: It wouldn’t hurt. As the Beatles might sing: “Just wear a mask, doo da doo doo. Just wear a mask, and I say: It’s all right.”