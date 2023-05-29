A letter to St. Louis regional leadership and the community: One key objective of the funding criteria for the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program is to fix critical gaps in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure that often result in “short, disconnected and confusing” routes that “discourage biking and walking and contribute to inequities in transportation.”
The “Connect Our Community” proposal utilizes the only opportunity in this funding round for St. Louis County to participate. St. Louis County recently announced a budget shortfall this spring and canceled $27 million in road projects. This proposal is designed to provide federal monies for our region with minimal to zero cost for St. Louis County.
Leadership collaboration and a team effort is needed by the St. Louis County executive, Kirkwood leadership, Great Rivers Greenway, MoDOT and the Municipal Park League to jointly address the new pedestrian bridge in Fenton with safe, protected passage on the east side of the bridge. Today it is a disconnected, deadend pedestrian bridge over the Meramec River at a price of $6.9 million.
The “Connect Our Community” plan proposal will complete this project, bring safety to the forefront and link this bridge to the Grant’s Trail intersection on Big Bend Road. This detailed proposal provides our citizens a genuine means to recoup their paid taxes in our region and keep those monies for local safe street projects. It not only addresses bicycle and pedestrian inequities, but most importantly, provides a proven safety countermeasure program from the FHWA that will reduce crashes, injuries and deaths of all road users on Big Bend.
Since this SS4A funding window of opportunity is on a short timeline, it must now be addressed to best serve our community and region. Please place road safety as a first priority and utilize our proposed plan.
Bill Ruppert
Kirkwood