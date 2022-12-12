Feeling down this holiday season? Don’t give up. I am here to remind you that anything is possible. Anything.
Let me tell you a story. It begins with one of the most painful phone calls a person ever has to make. Yes, I had to call technical support. My email stopped working. This happens every few years when I get a new electronic device and — yada, yada, yada — I change my email password.
My computer, which clearly wanted no part in this latest debacle, politely suggested I contact my email system administrator for help. I have no idea who that is. I mean, if my email address were mary@TheNorthPole.com, I could call Santa’s IT department. If it were mary@HoHoHo.com, I might call Santa himself.
But my email is mary@bufe.com. The LAST person I want to call is me. I would be no help at all!
So, I rolled the dice and called the company that provides our internet service. The young woman who answered listened patiently to my dilemma.
“Your domain is your last name?” she asked. “How did you do that?”
The year was 1998, I explained. I had read in a magazine how businesses could now get their own website on the World Wide Web. I had my own writing business. Bufe.com was available. So, I bought it. Not for a website. I just wanted mary@bufe.com.
No one was googling web sites in 1998 anyway, I explained. That was the same year Google was founded.
“This is amazing,” the tech support person said. “But we’re not what’s causing your email problem.”
Completely forgetting that this call was being recorded for educational purposes, she then went off script. She asked me for my host server, or something technical like that. As if a person is supposed to know this information.
“I’ll help you find it!” she said. Tap. Tap. Tap. She was now on some computer-based archaeological dig, searching for a hidden relic from the past. Her tapping paused as she hit pay dirt.
“Who is JeffRode@aol.com?” she asked.
That was my first email address, I told her. It would have been the email I used when I purchased my domain.
“And who is Jeff Rode?” she persisted.
There is no Jeff Rode, I explained. I live on Jefferson Road. I told her how, in the early days of email, people didn’t use their real names in their email addresses. I chose “jeffrode” because it sounded more professional than, say, writergurl4ever@aol.com.
“This is amazing,” she said again. I hadn’t yet even mentioned floppy discs.
Neither of us wanted the call to end. But it was getting late, and she had unearthed the information I needed to fix my email. I thanked her for her help.
“It’s been great talking to you,” she said.
With God as my witness, I will never dread calling tech support again.
Yes, miracles happen every day.