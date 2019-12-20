With their tiny bucket-shaped heads and flamboyantly hued plastic torsos, Lego Minifigures are quietly taking over the world.
Name a popular movie franchise or TV series, and chances are there is a plastic minifig set to celebrate that creative universe.
“The Simpsons.” “Lord of the Rings.” “Scooby-Doo.” “Harry Potter.” “Star Wars.”
And yes, there is even a set of minifigs dedicated to the iconic 1990s young adult sitcom, “Friends.”
Over the past four decades, the Denmark-based company that makes Legos has flooded the world with nearly four billion of these figurines. And about 20,000 or so of that total, plus an estimated two tons of bulk Lego pieces, can be found at the Minifig Shop, 200 S. Kirkwood Road, in Kirkwood.
Since opening up in October, the Lego resale shop has been a Mecca for fans of the legendary and ubiquitous toy. It also serves as a low key, very family-friendly place for people of all ages to hang out and create stuff together — and without anyone feeling the need to click on an app, stare at a screen or change a single battery.
Just ask Craig Pettibone.
Pettibone, 76, of Kirkwood, found out about the Minifig Shop a few weeks ago, and has already visited several times since.
Pettibone was visiting the store late on a Friday morning. He had just finished making a purchase and was heading toward the door. In each hand he gripped a box of spare Lego parts.
His grandkids, ages 6 and 10, were set to visit him that night, he said, and he needed to be ready.
“So the challenge tonight is see what you can make,” Pettibone said. “They seem to be able to figure out what they want to do and how to do it.”
Mike Atwood and his wife Kelly, of Webster Groves, launched the Minifig Shop on Oct. 19.
A decade earlier, the Atwoods walked into Lego world through a door opened by their older son, Dominick, who was 5 at the time.
“He got locked on to Legos,” Mike Atwood said. “I eventually turned that into an online business.”
Legos For Kids With Special Challenges
Dominick, 15, has since been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum characterized by hyper-focus and challenges with social skills.
Legos were a good fit for Dominick, according to his mother, Kelly Atwood, who has spent many hours over the years assembling vast and complex Lego arrays with her boy.
Lego creations are “good for him because he is on the (autism) spectrum,” she said. “And sometimes it’s hard to find something he’ll do with me. So that’s something good.”
Online To Brick And Mortar
After a decade selling pre-owned Legos to online customers, the Atwoods decided to take the plunge with a brick-and-mortar store last July 4.
“I thought the location in downtown Kirkwood would work really well,” Mike Atwood said, noting the high volume of foot traffic nearby because of such neighboring locations as Kaldi’s coffeehouse and Kirkwood City Hall.
Atwood, who still works his regular job as a software engineer, also noted the store is only a few blocks north of the Magic House, the nationally renowned children’s museum.
Families drive from all over to visit the museum, and having a Lego store nearby gives out-of-town families “another alternative since they’ve driven in. We’re hoping the Magic House will draw them in, and we can at least leach off that a little bit.”
The Minifig Shop specializes in selling used and retired Lego sets. The Atwoods fill their inventory through a network of sources cultivated from their online business, such as estate sales, storage unit purchases and, in recent weeks, sets sold to them by their own customers.
The bottom line, though, is for the store’s owners to offer more than just a shopping experience, said Bobby Atwood, the nephew of Mike Atwood and a partner in the operation.
“We didn’t just want to be a store,” Bobby Atwood said. “It’s an experience to kind of sit down and build and spend time together. And then there’s stuff to look at, too.”
And to buy, of course.
Since the store opened, a married couple has visited about once a week to buy 20 pounds of bulk Legos. They use the Legos for an ongoing project to build a miniaturized version of a casino and hotel owned by a friend, Kelly Atwood said.
In contrast, another customer walked into the store just last week to spend hours digging through the bulk bins of spare Lego parts, she said.
“He came out with two little rods,” she said. “Two little gray rods. That’s all he needed. He was happy to find them.”
Another pleased customer was Dawn Zemper, a professional nanny from Webster Groves.
Zemper walked into the store accompanied by her charges for that day, toddler twins named Betty and Gigi. The little girls stared raptly at the colorful minifigs behind the store’s glass display cases while Zemper talked to Bobby Atwood.
Zemper disclosed that her 10-year-old son is a fan of Minecraft, the video game that’s practically de rigueur among grade school kids, and therefore she wanted a pick axe to go with one of his Minecraft minifigs.
“I’ve been telling him and telling him about this store,” she said. “But he’s not listening to me about how cool it is.”
“You need to drag him down here,” Bobby Atwood said.
“I intend on it,” she said, before deciding to buy a $20 gift card for the boy. “It will be his newest favorite store, I know it.”
How To Succeed
Before opening their store, the Atwoods knew that to succeed they had to focus on things that online competitors can’t offer.
“Anymore, if you’re going to open a retail store, and you’re going to sell something that Amazon sells … you’re not going to win,” he said. “That’s why we focused a little bit on the experience side of it. That’s something they really can’t deliver.”
The store plans to offer exhibition space to local Lego artists who want to show off their latest creations. Plans are also in the works for customer trading days and making the store a venue for birthday parties.
And then there is the community-building that occurs when strangers united by their shared passion for Legos start rooting around through the same bin piled high with plastic pieces.
“They’ll just talk while they’re digging,” Mike Atwood said. “‘Oh, can you find this piece?’ You do get a lot of that type of interaction. They can talk about what they’re working on. They definitely have that commonality.”
The Minifig Shop is located at 200 S. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. It is opened 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Tuesday. You can visit the website at www.theminifigshop.com/.