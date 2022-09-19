A recent letter in the Webster-Kirkwood Times (Mailbag, Sept 9) made claims that peer review is denied to persons because of political reasons. It would appear that the author doesn’t understand the purpose or method of peer review.
The purpose of peer review is to filter out bad science from scholarly publications. Anyone can submit a manuscript to a journal or major scientific meeting. Politics doesn’t enter into the process and is never a criterion for denial of publication.
In peer review, an editor first reviews a submission to see that it is within the scope or mission of the publication. If not, the manuscript is returned to the author(s) with that explanation. The manuscript is then sent to three or more experts in the field for review (these are the peers). The reviewers examine the manuscript to see that the study design is appropriate and the results and proper statistical analyses support the conclusions of the paper. If not, the paper may be returned to the author(s) for revision or outright rejection if there are major flaws.
This is the process, although not perfect, used to keep “junk science” out of scientific literature. Politics does not enter into it. Unfortunately, there is no peer review required to post things on the internet or social media and this is where “junk science” and “fake news” exist.
Alan Hopefl
Kirkwood