It was a difficult secret to keep, but one that was well worth the keeping.
Delayne Ivanowski of Kirkwood knew her dad wouldn’t allow her to give him the kidney he needed, so she secretly became his “anonymous” donor. For eight months, the 25-year-old nurse dodged questions from her dad, trying to shirk any suspicion he might have about her becoming his kidney donor.
Delayne Ivanowski has always shared a closeness with her dad, so she wasn’t in the habit of keeping secrets from him. The fact that she lives with her parents, John and Paula Ivanowski, added another degree of difficulty. Delayne Ivanowski had to make a myriad of excuses during the months of medical screenings and testing she underwent to explore the possibility of donating one of her kidneys to her dad.
John Ivanowski, 60, was diagnosed two years ago with Immunoglobulin A deficiency, which causes an overactive immune system to attack the kidneys. The condition progressed to the point where he needed to go on dialysis to help his kidneys function, which meant being
hooked up to a machine for three and a half hours a day. He was doing dialysis treatments while continuing to work his job running a printing press.
“Our shifts are 12 hours, so I would work from 6 to 6, come home, get hooked up (to dialysis), go to sleep and do it all again the next day,” he explained.
It pained Delayne Ivanowski to see her dad in that condition.
“He’s always been so active, and it was killing him to sit in that dialysis chair,” she said. “It was sad for me because it wasn’t a good quality of life for him.”
When it became obvious that John Ivanowski needed a kidney donation and have to go on the wait list for one, his daughter immediately proposed the idea of giving him one of hers.
“Absolutely not,” he said, resolute in that answer.
Under no circumstances did John Ivanowski want his daughter — and only living child — donating a kidney to him.
“We lost our 8-year-old boy to cancer 15 years ago, so she’s (Delayne) my only baby now. I didn’t want anything to happen to her. I didn’t want her doing this,” he said.
But Delayne Ivanowski knew her dad could be on the waiting list for a kidney for years — and that there’s a better success rate for those who receive a kidney from a living donor. Determined to donate a kidney to her dad if at all possible, Delayne Ivanowski knew it would have to be kept secret. But first, she had to see if she was a match.
After months of tests, scans, blood work and more, Delayne Ivanowski said she was deemed a “really good fit” to donate a kidney to her dad — but she didn’t know for certain until her dad got the call about it.
“They actually called my dad first, but they hadn’t told me yet,” she said of the transplant team.
John Ivanowski was at work several months ago when he learned a donor had come forward.
“I got a call saying, ‘We found a match. There’s an anonymous (living) donor who’s willing to give you a kidney,’” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow.’ I did immediately wonder if it was Delayne, but no signs pointed to her.”
Still, his suspicions remained.
“He questioned me a couple of times, and I had to keeping telling him, ‘It’s not me,’” Delayne Ivanowski said. “I had to be at Barnes-Jewish (Hospital) a lot for all of the testing and I had to do a lot of covering up — it was so tough.”
But Delayne Ivanowski also knew it was the only way to pull it off. Her dad was not one to let go of his gut feeling.
“He was so, so against it — me donating the kidney, she said. “He kept saying, ‘I won’t do it if it’s you.’”
The closer it got to John Ivanowski’s scheduled transplant on Feb. 16, the harder it got for his daughter — and the rest of the family — to keep the secret. John Ivanowski still suspected his daughter might be the “anonymous” donor despite her profuse denial.
“It was 5 a.m. the morning of the surgery and we’re getting ready to go, and I’m like, ‘Where’s Delayne?’” he recalled. “Even going into the parking garage at the hospital that morning I was looking for her car. I was like, ‘If I see her car here, I’m going to cancel this whole thing.’
“I was trying to make sure it wasn’t her,” he added. “I thought it better not be her or I’m going to kick her butt ... but I didn’t see her car or her boyfriend’s car.”
Anticipating that her dad would indeed look for her or her boyfriend’s car at the hospital that morning, Delayne Ivanowski arranged for her boyfriend to drop her off there even earlier, then leave so as not to blow their cover.
The story given to John Ivanowski was that Delayne Ivanowski had gotten called into work, but that she would come see her dad at the hospital as soon as she finished her nursing shift. She texted him from “work” to say she loved him and that she would see him soon.
In actuality, Delayne Ivanowski was just nine doors down the hallway from her dad, also being prepped for the surgery.
“It was crazy because my mom was going back and forth between our rooms,” Delayne Ivanowski said.
Following the surgery and transplant, it was becoming increasingly difficult for both Delayne Ivanowski and her mom to stave off questions from John Ivanowski as to why his daughter hadn’t yet come to the hospital.
“My mom came down to my room and she was like, ‘You are going to have to tell dad that it’s you,’” Delayne Ivanowski recalled. “I struggled to get out of bed, but I was able to slowly walk down to his room.”
The moment when John Ivanowski saw his daughter appear in the doorway is one neither of them will forget.
“I couldn’t stop crying,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”
John Ivanowski had been right all along about his daughter being the donor. He still wishes she wouldn’t have done it, but of course knows he can’t change it.
“It’s in there, so what’s done is done,” Delayne Ivanowski said of her kidney now belonging to her dad.
His reaction is forever seared in her mind.
“He absolutely broke down into pieces, which was sweet, especially because my dad’s not really an emotional guy,” she said. “He was so happy, but he was also like, ‘I can’t believe you did this.’
“But I couldn’t not do this,” Delayne Ivanowski continued. “I knew he would do it for me if I needed it, and I wanted to do it for him.”
It’s been two months since the transplant and both dad and daughter are recovering well and back to work. John Ivanowski still struggles to describe just how much the donation from his daughter means.
“It’s hard to put into words, but ... it’s pretty much the meaning of true love,” he said.