The mayor and city council election on April 5 is extremely important for the future of Webster Groves and I urge our community to be informed and participate.
The quality of our daily life depends on staff who provide effective policing, experienced paramedics that we trust in critical life-threatening situations, persons who maintain our streets and care for our parks, and more. So many experienced, dedicated staff are leaving our city. The fiscal stability that has made Webster Groves a model for 20 years is threatened. Recently enacted compensation policies have taken expected income from employees. It is important that we elect a mayor and council with the courage to lead us out of this state of affairs.
I have worked with both of the candidates running for mayor. Both are good, smart women, but each has a different strength and set of experiences for meeting the city’s challenges. Laura Arnold is policy focused, good at studying and advocating for policy changes, and would be an outstanding legislator at the state or federal level.
In my opinion, Kathy Hart, with 12 years of experience on city council, would provide the leadership needed to meet today’s challenges and lead the city in a positive direction. Kathy has a record of getting things done — in the city and elsewhere. Her years of working in an organization provide an understanding of the importance of good staff morale. Her inclination and legal training is to ask questions and gather facts for decision making. In 12 years of working with Kathy, I found her to be a good collaborator, a positive contributor to our work and focused on decisions that benefited our city.
I am grateful for the years spent in serving our city and want only the best for the future.
Mayor Gerry Welch
Webster Groves