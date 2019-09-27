A journey that began in February 2010 and ended on June 1, 2019, was explored on Sept. 12 by the Alliance for Interracial Dignity at a community meeting at Douglass Manor in Webster Groves.
On June 1 in Barbre Park, the monument, “Ascension,” was dedicated to commemorate the black history of North Webster.
Stones from the demolished Rock Hill Presbyterian Church comprise the base of the monument, which was sculpted by Preston Jackson, professor emeritus from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.
When the Alliance determined that a monument of some sort should be erected on behalf of the black community in North Webster, the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition formed a committee to research the project.
Committee members included Toni Hunt, Kathryn Dehart, Jean Tarkington, Louis Davis, Kevin Brackens, Ed Johnson, Judy Mann, Marilynne Bradley, Scott Davis and Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch.
“We came together to talk about what the monument would be and, after discussing a range of ideas, we decided we wanted something that would tell the story of the North Webster community,” said Judy Mann, a member of the Webster Groves Arts Commission.
Supplied with the book, “North Webster: A Photographic History of a Black Community,” by Henrietta Ambrose and Ann Morris, Preston Jackson was chosen to create the sculpture.
“He was so impressed with the North Webster community, we knew we were on the same page,” Mann said.
The committee took him on a tour of the sites in the book, many of which are no longer standing. From those sites he created the monument with scenes from North Webster’s history.
But there was a problem. Barbre Park is located in a flood plain, and that problem had to be remedied.
The Webster Groves Parks Department received a $10,000 grant for the initial redesign study of the park. SWT Design was hired to do the study, and the city appropriated $250,000 from the capital improvement park funds to finish the engineering drawings, construct water retention areas, and grade the park, walkway and plaza area.
The Webster Groves City Council approved $20,000 to install the electric, lighting and construction of the statue’s base.
The $150,000 cost of the statue was paid entirely from private donations, which included the sale of pavers and individual donations. The Finerty Family Foundation donated the initial $75,000.
“This project has been in the hearts of North Webster citizens for a long time,” Kevin Brackens said. “However, this didn’t happen by accident. “When the right people come together for the right reasons, good things happen.”
“What really worked was the legacy that Henrietta Ambrose left with that book,” said Mayor Gerry Welch. “Much in the monument came from that book, and there was a lot of work done determining what designs would go into the monument.”
Built by slaves in 1847, the Rock Hill Presbyterian Church once stood at the corner of Manchester and McKnight roads in Rock Hill. It was the oldest operating Presbyterian Church west of the Mississippi River.
In February 2010, it was called the United African Presbyterian Church and made up mostly of African immigrants.
Located on a prime corner for redevelopment, the church was sold to U-Gas in 2012 despite efforts by some in the community to save it.
It was hoped that money could be raised to move the church to another location, but the $500,000 price tag proved to be too much. The church was demolished in April 2012, and the stones moved to Cedar Lake Winery in Wright City, Missouri.
Winery owner Carl Bolm had planned to build a wedding chapel with the stones, but, so far, that plan has not materialized.
Farrell Carfield, co-chair of the Alliance for Interracial Dignity with Ed Johnson, contacted Bolm and organized a trip to the winery to talk with Bolm about his plans for the stones.
Members of the group climbed into the trailer to retrieve some large stones for the monument, and also retrieved some salvageable pieces from the rubble pile.
At the Alliance meeting’s conclusion, Johnson presented Welch and Davis with a commemorative stone from the church.