The Magic House recently announced its St. Louis Children’s Museum will open on Monday, June 15. The St. Louis City satellite location, MADE for Kids, is scheduled for opening Tuesday, June 9. The reopening for both locations includes several modifications to buildings, exhibits and practices that follow local, state and CDC guidelines and industry best practices.
For the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers, The Magic House will limit attendance to a fraction of full capacity and will require advance ticket sales and member registrations to access facilities.
Reservations can be made online at www.magichouse.org/reservations. Once reserved, visitors will receive an electronic ticket with touchless scanning for entry into the facility. The Museum has also adjusted hours of operation to ensure additional time for deep cleaning throughout the day. Visitors will have the opportunity to schedule their visit during one of three two-hour visits.
Additional modifications include:
- Personal material kits provided at entry, providing one-user only supplies for experiences throughout the facility.
- Increased hand sanitizer and wipe stations for personal cleaning and sanitization.
- Daily staff health screenings.
- Staff and visitors ages 9 and older will be required to wear a face cover; face coverings created at MADE for Kids will be available for purchase.
- Social distancing floor markers and reminder signage.
“We know how important learning experiences are for kids, especially as they have lost so much time in school this year,” said Beth Fitzgerald, President at The Magic House. “We look forward to welcoming our visitors back through our doors very soon!”
For more information about tickets or to make a donation in support of The Magic House’s efforts, visit www.magichouse.org.